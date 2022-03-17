Yahoo DFS Basketball: Thursday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After a wild 12-game slate Wednesday, we only have one game to speak of Thursday. It's not exactly an exciting matchup, either, between the Magic and Pistons. Injuries will play a prominent role with Jalen Suggs (ankle) out for the Magic and Jerami Grant (knee) out for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham (illness), Wendell Carter (ankle) and Chuma Okeke (knee) are all listed as questionable, as well. The limited schedule leaves us with just a single-game contest on Yahoo.

In addition to selecting two flex players, there are three multiplier positions in this single-game format. A player slotted into the Megastar spot will earn double his fantasy points scored. The Superstar spot will earn 1.5X his fantasy points scored. Finally, the Star will earn 1.2X his fantasy points scored. With that in mind, let's discuss some players to consider.

MULTIPIERS

Cole Anthony ($24): First off, if Cunningham and/or Carter play, they have to be top options for the multiplier spots. Cunningham has scored at least 33.6 Yahoo points in nine of his last 11 games, while Carter has recorded a double-double in nine of his last 11 games. With that being said, Anthony is still a great option for a multiplier spot, even if they both take the floor. He scored 32.3 Yahoo points with Suggs out Tuesday against the Nets, and he's scored at least 30.2 Yahoo points in five of his last seven games.

Saddiq Bey ($22): Grant is averaging 19.0 points per game, so his absence should create added shot attempts for Bey. Across a 23-game span in which Grant was injured earlier in the season, Bey averaged 18.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. One of the keys to his increased scoring was that he put up 15.0 shot attempts per game during that stretch, compared to 13.8 for the season, overall.

Marvin Bagley III ($19): The return of Isaiah Stewart from injury Tuesday pushed Bagley to the bench. He still played 30 minutes, though, posting 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks in a tough matchup against the Heat. Grant being out should open up more minutes in the frontcourt, so expect Bagley to be on the floor plenty in this matchup.

FLEX PLAYS

Franz Wagner ($18): Wagner hasn't been a consistent option, which doesn't make him an ideal candidate for one of the multiplier spots. However, he can score in bunches and should receive added shot attempts in this game with Suggs out. The Pistons have the seventh-worst defensive rating in the league, which Wagner took advantage of the last time he faced them by scoring 24 points across 27 minutes.

Mo Bamba ($17): If Carter is out, Bamba could really thrive in this game. The Magic would need his size up front, especially if the Pistons decide to go big and start Bagley alongside Stewart. Bamba can fall flat on any given night, but he's also shown tremendous upside, including in his last meeting against the Pistons when he produced 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

PLAYER TO AVOID

Isaiah Stewart ($17): Stewart logged 22 minutes in his return Tuesday, scoring just 17.1 Yahoo points against the Heat. It was a bad matchup for him against Bam Adebayo, so it's not a surprise that he wasn't productive. The problem is, he's only averaging 26 minutes per game for the season. Taking a chance on Bamba's superior upside might be the better way to go, although Stewart probably has a slightly higher floor than Adebayo if Carter does play.

