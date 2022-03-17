DraftKings NBA: Thursday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
DET at ORL (-3). O/U: 219
Cade Cunningham and Wendell Carter are both listed as questionable for action for their respective teams, and therefore have been left out of the selections below. However, keep an eye on their status, as both would upgrades over other players at their positions.
Injuries to Monitor
DET - Cade Cunningham (illness), Rodney McGruder (hamstring): Questionable
Hamidou Diallo (finger), Frank Jackson (back), Jerami Grant (knee): OUT
If Cunningham and McGruder are out, Killian Hayes and Isaiah Livers will get a significant boost. Saddiq Bey has the opportunity to lead the offense in the absence of Grant.
ORL - Wendell Carter (ankle), Chuma Okeke (knee): Questionable
Jalen Suggs (ankle): OUT
Moritz Wagner is up for big minutes if Carter and Okeke are out. R.J. Hampton is expected to start in place of Suggs.
Elite Players
Guards
Cole Anthony ($12,600)
Anthony is averaging 15.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games, and he topped 30 DK points six times. He averaged 16.6 points and 5.2 assists through three games against the Pistons this season.
Cory Joseph ($7,500)
Joseph is averaging 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists over the last 10 games, and he topped 20 DK points four times. He averaged 9.7 points and 4.0 assists through three games against the Magic this season.
Forwards/Centers
Franz Wagner ($10,500)
Wagner averaged 17.3 points on 51 percent shooting through three games against the Pistons this season. He topped 20 DK points in eight of the last 10 games, including one game where he tallied 43 DK points.
Mo Bamba ($10,800)
Bamba averaged 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds through three games against the Pistons this season. He topped 20 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, including two outings where he exceeded 40 DK points.
Marvin Bagley ($11,400)
Bagley is averaging 15.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 32 minutes per game over the last five games, including two outings where he topped 38 DK points.
Expected Chalk
Saddiq Bey ($11,700)
Bey is averaging 15.3 points and 6.0 rebounds through three games against the Magic this season. He is averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games, including one game where he generated 43 DK points. Bey has the opportunity to lead the Pistons' offense in the absence of Jerami Grant.
Value Picks
Gary Harris ($4,500)
Harris missed the Magic's last game, but he topped 16 DK points in each of his last four games. He should be up for added playing time in the absence of Suggs.
R.J. Hampton ($4,800)
Hampton is expected to pick up a second consecutive start. He topped 18 DK points in five of the last 10 games, including one game where he logged 26.8 DK points.
Kelly Olynyk ($6,000)
Olynyk logged 18 points and six rebounds last time he faced the Pistons, while he is averaging 7.8 points and 3.4 rebounds over his last five games.
Isaiah Livers ($3,600)
Livers should continue to see added playing time. He is averaging 7.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists over the last five games, including the last two games where he topped 20 DK points.