DraftKings NBA: Sunday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

New Orleans at Atlanta (-3.5) (o/u 232.5)

Phoenix (-10) at Sacramento (o/u 231.5)

Oklahoma City at Orlando (-5) (o/u 227)

Utah (-5) at New York (o/u 222.5)

Boston (-3.5) at Denver (o/u 222)

San Antonio Spurs at Golden State (-6) (o/u 229)

Toronto at Philadelphia (-5.5) (o/u 223.5)

There are plenty of high totals on the slate, and each is projected to be relatively competitive outside of Phoenix-Sacramento. If both Devonte' Graham and Brandon Ingram are sidelined, New Orleans will be a key place to attack. Similarly, Atlanta could be without Trae Young and that would also open up plenty of value on that side of the matchup.

Another matchup to monitor is the one between San Antonio and Golden State. Both sides are depleted at the wing and backcourt, so there should be value in a high-scoring and competitive game. Finally, Oklahoma City and Orlando should play at a tremendous pace that will create the potential for major offensive outputs.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Devonte' Graham, NO (hip): questionable

Graham played through the hip injury Friday, though he was very limited in a blowout loss. Sunday projects to be both high-scoring and close, so he could be an attractive option if cleared particularly due to the ongoing absence of Brandon Ingram.

Trae Young, ATL (quadriceps): questionable

Young was out Friday due to the quadriceps injury, and a determination will likely be made after warmups Sunday as to his availability. Delon Wright stepped up in Young's absence Friday and would likely do so again if the star remains sidelined.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC (ankle): questionable

Gilgeous-Alexander has played through this issue the last two games, so he's unlikely to sit unless he suffers a setback.

Jae Crowder, PHO (groin): questionable

Crowder has reportedly made significant progress after missing two consecutive games. Whether that's enough for him to return to the court Sunday remains to be seen. With Cameron Johnson also ruled out, Torrey Craig should maintain a larger role if Crowder still can't go.

De'Aaron Fox, SAC (hand): questionable

Fox missed Friday, but may be able to return Sunday. Davion Mitchell logged 35 minutes in Fox's absence, though he wasn't particularly effective from a fantasy perspective. Donte DiVincenzo also saw 30 minutes, but shot 0-for-6 from the field.

Jalen Suggs, ORL (ankle): questionable

Suggs has missed two consecutive games with R.J. Hampton stepping into his lineup spot. Hampton has shot only 5-for-19 from the field during that time, but his opportunity has been substantial.

Trent Forrest, UTA (wrist): questionable

Forrest has missed the last four games. He could be in for a substantial role with both Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House sidelined if he returns.

Hassan Whiteside, UTA (illness): questionable

Whiteside has a non-COVID illness. Both Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall played a substantial role in Thursday's win over the Clippers, though that was in large part due the game being a blowout.

Aaron Nesmith, BOS (ankle): questionable

Nesmith has been sidelined for two weeks. He was in and out of the rotation prior to the injury, so it's unlikely that he'll make a significant impact even if he returns.

Josh Richardson, SAN (calf): questionable

Richardson was held out of Friday's loss, but will have the chance to return Sunday. If he remains out, Devin Vassell, Joshua Primo and Keita Bates-Diop are candidates who could benefit.

Keita Bates-Diop, SAN (back): questionable

Bates-Diop has missed three consecutive games, but would have a substantial role Sunday if able to return.

Moses Moody, GS (shoulder): questionable

Even if Moody is able to go Sunday, the return of Andrew Wiggins is likely to take away a few of his already limited minutes.

Joel Embiid, PHI (back) questionable

Embiid has popped up on the injury report with a sore back of late, but he's played through the issue. Unless there's a setback, he should be good to go. If Embiid were to be sidelined, DeAndre Jordan and Paul Millsap would likely need to step up.

Other Notable Injuries

Brandon Ingram, NO (hamstring): out

John Collins, ATL (finger): out

Cameron Johnson, PHO (quadriceps): out

Josh Giddey, OKC (hip): out

Derrick Favors, OKC (back): out

Kenrich Williams, OKC (knee): out

Mike Conley, UTA (knee): out

Bojan Bogdanovic, UTA (calf): out

Danuel House, UTA (knee): out

Udoka Azubuike, UTA (ankle): out

Nerlens Noel, NY (foot): out

Zeke Nnaji, DEN (knee): out

Lonnie Walker, SAN (back): out

Romeo Langford, SAN (hamstring): out

Gary Payton, GS (knee): out

Malachi Flynn, TOR (hamstring): out

OG Anunoby, TOR (finger): out

Elite Players

Nikola Jokic ($12,00) is an easy plug-and-play option in cash games. He's consistently delivered a floor of 50 DK points as has failed to reach that mark only once in his last 16 games. The only thing that could make the decision a bit more complicated is if Joel Embiid ($11,300) is cleared to play. Embiid comes in significantly cheaper and has averaged 59.8 DK points across his last five games. Both are big men to build through on the slate.

Dejounte Murray ($10,600) has recently slipped in salary despite regularly returning value. Though his production isn't always built on scoring, he should get a projected usage bump given the number of other rotation players who may be out of the lineup. Murray represents a strong way to differentiate from chalky builds that are likely to pay up for Jokic and Embiid in tournament formats.

Expected Chalk

The Spurs could be missing the majority of their wing rotation on Sunday, which should open up a large role for Devin Vassell ($5,500). His ability to score points in bunches will keep him in the mind of fantasy managers, but he provides little in way of peripheral stats. That makes Vassell a bottom-out risk if his shots aren't falling.

Jordan Clarkson ($6,100) has seen his value significantly rise within the past week. However, that isn't likely to stop fantasy managers from rostering him Sunday with Mike Conley ruled out and Clarkson's recent form. In the last five games, he's topped 30 DK on four occasions and 40 twice. The Knicks are a poor matchup and that combined with Clarkson's salary is at least one reason to pause before putting him into lineups.

Sticking in Utah, Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($3,800) will also be a chalky option due to the ongoing absences of Bogdanovic and House. He's scored 26 and 28 DK in his last two games, but his salary remains so reasonable where he's an attractive option on this slate.

If Trae Young is out, both Delon Wright ($4,900) and Bogdan Bogdanovic ($6,800) will be extremely popular and strong value plays.

If Jae Crowder is out, Torrey Craig ($4,600) will also be a player that many will turn to after he posted 49.5 and 32.25 DK in the two games Crowder has missed.

Jordan Poole ($7,000) is preparing for his first full game without Stephen Curry. While valued up, he should still present significant value.

Value Plays

CJ McCollum ($9,200) could have all the usage he can handle against Atlanta if Devonte' Graham is sidelined. New Orleans has already shown the willingness to push McCollum into the upper-30s and low-40s in minutes in close games, which Sunday's matchup should be. He becomes less appealing if Graham were to play.

Assuming Jalen Suggs remains out, R.J. Hampton ($3,800) represents a cheap option worth considering. As noted earlier, Hampton hasn't done much in two starts without Suggs. However, he's taken a combined 19 shots from the field over two games, so he should easily outproduce salary if his shots fall more consistently. Add in that Oklahoma City has a 124.8 defensive rating across its last 10 games and Orlando players are quite attractive on the slate.

Tre Mann ($5,400) appeared to receive a demotion after being moved out of the starting lineup Friday against Miami. However, his move to the second unit allowed him to hoist 19 shots from the field while posting 37 DK. Even when starting, Mann has displayed the ability to deliver explosive performances and should be in a favorable spot to do so in what should be a very high-tempo matchup with Orlando.

Andrew Wiggins ($7,200) is set to return from a two-game absence and that should be with an expanded offensive role due to the absence of Stephen Curry. Wiggins isn't likely to be as chalky as Jordan Poole because of the lack of positional correlation, but that doesn't mean he won't have the opportunity to benefit from Curry's absence.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.