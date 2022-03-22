Around the Association: The Homecoming King, Maxey Shines, Hornets Keep Winning

This article is part of our NBA Daily Recap series.

It was a loaded nine-game slate last night – here is all you need to know:

Nightly Notables

LeBron carries Lakers in Cleveland

Just when you thought LeBron James couldn't possibly take his improbable season to another level, the 37-year-old has been even better since the All-Star break.

James dominated the Cavaliers on Monday night, posting 38 points (17-29 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal in 41 minutes and became the first Laker since Kobe Bryant to score at least 35 points in three straight games. James is averaging 32.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game since the All-Star break. Russell Westbrook has quietly strung together three quality games in a row after posting 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 35 minutes. The veteran point guard has averaged 21.3 points, 9.7 assists and 8.0 rebounds over his past three games.

Darius Garland keeps on proving himself as one of the best playmakers in the league. The guard finished the loss with 29 points (10-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, 17 assists and one steal in 41 minutes. Garland is averaging 26.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 11.5 assists per game since the All-Star break and ranks as the 23rd overall nine-category fantasy option the past month.

KD leads the Nets

The Nets currently sit as the eighth seed in the East which would place them in the play-in game tournament. Brooklyn was able to help its chances of reaching the sixth seed behind a a 114-106 win over the Jazz. Kevin Durant was brilliant with 37 points (15-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 38 minutes. KD is averaging 29.6 points per game this season, which would rank as the third-best mark in his career and his highest since he was a 25-year-old in OKC. Bruce Brown: 22 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 37 minutes.

Donovan Mitchell had a big game for the Jazz in the loss, ending with 30 points (9-23 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes. The Louisville product is on fire recently, averaging 34.3 points per game over his last three contests. Mike Conley: 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 32 minutes.



Maxey to the rescue

Joel Embiid (back) and James Harden (hamstring) were both sidelined for Philadelphia's home contest against the East-leading Heat. However, the 76ers were able to shock Miami with a 113-106 win. Tyrese Maxey shined in the win, finishing with 28 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 28 minutes. The second-year guard continues to emerge as a legit piece for the 76ers, averaging 19.5 points per game since the All-Star game. Shake Milton took advantage of his teammates being out, dropping 28 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 28 minutes. Milton has scored 25 or more points in two out of his last four appearances.

Jimmy Butler had a big outing against his former team, finishing with 27 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-11 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes in the loss. The forward has been dealing with some injuries, only playing in three out of the team's last five showings, but outings like these bode well for his status moving forward. For the first time since the All-Star break, Kyle Lowry reached the 20-point mark as he ended with 20 points (7-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes. Lowry has still been playing good basketball with the Heat, but his 12.8 points per game average would mark his lowest total in 11 seasons.



Mavericks cool off T-Wolves

Dallas and Minnesota were involved in a wacky contest that started with a 15-minute rain delay but ended with the Mavericks hanging on 110-108 at home. It was quite a balanced effort for Dallas with six players reaching at least 15 points yet not one of them topping 22 points. Dwight Powell fouled out but still finished with a team-high 22 points (8-8 FG, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 27 minutes. Dallas is now 44-28 and has won seven of its last 10 outings. After missing four straight games due to a personal matter, Reggie Bullock came back and hit a clutch shot in the win while totaling 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-11 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes.

The red-hot Timberwolves had won nine of their previous 10 contests before falling to the Mavericks on the road. Karl-Anthony Towns ended with a team-high 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes. In his three games after his 60 point explosion, KAT is showing no signs of slowing down, averaging 25.7 points 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists across those outings. Anthony Edwards: 19 points (5-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes



Hornets extend winning streak

Almost quietly, the Charlotte Hornets have rattled off five straight wins after defeating the Pelicans 106-103 in a thriller. It was a balanced effort for Charlotte with no player scoring more than 17 points. LaMelo Ball ended the victory with 17 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and two blocks over 32 minutes. The 20-year-old has drilled at least four three-pointers in four straight games. Terry Rozier kept hot with 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 35 minutes. The Louisville product is averaging 22.7 points per game over his last 10 outings. Isaiah Thomas was signed for the rest of the season. Congrats to IT for completing his comeback!

CJ McCollum continues to lead the Pelicans and despite the loss, he still finished with 27 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists and one steal in 34 minutes. The newly acquired guard has scored over 20 points in eight straight outings. Jonas Valanciunas: 24 points (11-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes



Best and Worst of the Night

Best of the Night: LeBron James - 38 points (17-29 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal in 41 minutes.

LeBron James - 38 points (17-29 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal in 41 minutes. Worst of the Night: Devonte' Graham - Two points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 24 minutes.

Devonte' Graham - Two points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 24 minutes. Rookie of the Night: Tre Mann - 35 points (13-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes.

Quick Hitters

The Bulls got back on the right track with a 113-99 win over the Raptors at home. Patrick Williams made his season debut and finished with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 19 points. The second-year forward is on a minutes restriction right now, but the return of Williams is huge for the Bulls as they prepare for their first playoff run since 2017. DeMar DeRozan performed well against his former team, totaling 26 points (11-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes. In lineup news, Alex Caruso has taken Ayo Dosunmu's spot in the starting lineup. Combine that with Lonzo Ball's eventual return, it seems that the Illinois-product's fantasy value is starting to dwindle down.

Despite the loss, Pascal Siakam had yet another impressive outing for the Raptors, ending with 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes. Since the All-Star break, the forward is averaging 22.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Christian Wood went off as he carried the Rockets to a 115-97 home win over the Wizards. The forward set a career-high with triples, finishing with 39 points (14-18 FG, 8-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes.

Kristaps Porzingis had yet another productive game with the Wizards despite the loss, posting 22 points (7-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, five blocks and one steal over 32 minutes. The 26-year-old is averaging 20.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game since joining his new team.

Brandon Williams once again put up solid numbers as he carried the Trail Blazers to a 119-115 win over Detroit. The recently acquired guard ended with 23 points (6-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-11 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 33 minutes in the victory.

Cade Cunningham keeps on flourishing as of recent, finishing with 25 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, four steals and one block over 35 minutes. The No. 1 overall pick is averaging 21.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game since the All-Star break. Saddiq Bey: 25 points (6-17 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes.

The Boston Celtics rolled to another win with a 132-123 road win over the Thunder as Jayson Tatum impressed again. The forward ended with 36 points (11-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes. Over the past month of play, Tatum ranks as the sixth overall nine-category fantasy option. Grant Williams: 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 38 minutes.

Tre Mann popped off for a career-high 35 points (13-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes. The rookie guard has shined in various instances throughout the season, with this being his fourth game scoring at least 25 points here in his first season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 31 points (13-23 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and nine assists across 37 minutes.



