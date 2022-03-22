NBA Observations: CP3 Ahead of Schedule, Tatum's Surge, Zion and Lillard Officially Done

This article is part of our NBA Observations series.

Out West, meanwhile, the Suns will likely clinch the No. 1 seed in the next few days, but there will be plenty of jockeying for two-through-seven spots. The Warriors are currently 1.5 games ahead of Utah for the No. 3 spot, but with Stephen Curry likely done for the regular season, can the Warriors hold on?

In the East, the Heat maintain a 2.5-game lead for the top seed, but the Bucks, 76ers and Celtics are separated only by win percentage for the two-through-four spots. Only 2.5 games separate the five-seed Bulls from the seven-seed Raptors.

Entering Tuesday night's four-game slate, all 30 teams have crossed the 70-game threshold. In a few hours, the Clippers will play their league-leading 74th game of the season. While some franchises have clearly shifted toward focusing on the future – looking at you, unnamed team giving Kris Dunn 25 minutes per game – the playoff picture in both conferences is far from settled, so we should see plenty of meaningful basketball over the next two-plus weeks.

Welcome to Week 22 of the fantasy basketball season. Chances are, if you're reading this, you're either battling for a spot in the Finals of your head-to-head league or still alive for a top-three finish in a category league. By this point in the calendar, much of the focus around the NBA at large has shifted to the postseason, but for fantasy managers there's still plenty of work to be done.

Welcome to Week 22 of the fantasy basketball season. Chances are, if you're reading this, you're either battling for a spot in the Finals of your head-to-head league or still alive for a top-three finish in a category league. By this point in the calendar, much of the focus around the NBA at large has shifted to the postseason, but for fantasy managers there's still plenty of work to be done.

Entering Tuesday night's four-game slate, all 30 teams have crossed the 70-game threshold. In a few hours, the Clippers will play their league-leading 74th game of the season. While some franchises have clearly shifted toward focusing on the future – looking at you, unnamed team giving Kris Dunn 25 minutes per game – the playoff picture in both conferences is far from settled, so we should see plenty of meaningful basketball over the next two-plus weeks.

In the East, the Heat maintain a 2.5-game lead for the top seed, but the Bucks, 76ers and Celtics are separated only by win percentage for the two-through-four spots. Only 2.5 games separate the five-seed Bulls from the seven-seed Raptors.

Out West, meanwhile, the Suns will likely clinch the No. 1 seed in the next few days, but there will be plenty of jockeying for two-through-seven spots. The Warriors are currently 1.5 games ahead of Utah for the No. 3 spot, but with Stephen Curry likely done for the regular season, can the Warriors hold on?

With plenty of consequential games ahead in Week 23, let's take a look at the top storylines fantasy managers should be locked in on:

Weekly Kyrie Irving update

Kyrie Irving was ineligible for Monday night's win over the Jazz, which marked his third consecutive absence as the Nets finished out a homestand. Irving will be able to play in the Nets' next two games – Wednesday at Memphis; Saturday at Miami – but he'll return to inactive status for Sunday's home matchup against the Hornets. That contest kicks off another three-game homestand for Brooklyn, which plays six of its final eight games at the Barclays Center.

One of those two road games comes against the Knicks, so – barring a sudden change to New York City's vaccination mandate – Irving will only be eligible for one of the Nets' final eight contests. With that in mind, fantasy managers fighting for a league championship will likely want to drop Irving in favor of any decent three- or four-game option following Saturday night's game in Miami.

Chris Paul ahead of schedule?

Entering Tuesday night, the Suns lead the West by 9.0 games and have barely missed a beat since Chris Paul went down just before the All-Star break. Phoenix is 10-4 sans Paul and still holds the third-best NET rating in the league without the star point guard, who was initially given a 6-to-8-week timetable to return from a torn ligament in his thumb.

But according to a report from The Athletic's Sam Amick on Monday, Paul is believed to be well ahead of schedule in his recovery, and it's possible he could make his return as soon as Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The Suns are yet to offer any comment on Paul's progress, so the veteran playing Wednesday does seem a bit far-fetched, but either way the 36-year-old looks to be on track to play in at least a handful of games before the postseason begins.

Obviously, fantasy managers should closely monitor this situation over the next 24 hours as the Suns prepare for a Wednesday/Thursday back-to-back set that also includes a stop in Denver. If Paul were to miss both of those games, he would conceivably have a very good chance to come back for Sunday's home matchup against Philadelphia.

As far as fantasy championship week is concerned, Paul could be a full-go for Phoenix's three-game week packing road games at Golden State (Wednesday), Memphis (Friday) and Oklahoma City (Saturday).

One of the reasons the Suns have continued rolling without Paul is the improved all-around play of Devin Booker, who ranks as the third-best fantasy asset (8-cat, per-game) over the last month. Since the All-Star break, Booker is averaging 28.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.9 steals and shooting 52.5 percent from the field (41.1% 3Pt, 93.0% FT). The assists, in particular, are notable, as Booker is up 2.5 per game compared to his pre-All-Star-break average.

In addition to Booker, Cameron Payne has provided a nice spark as Paul's de facto replacement. A top-65 fantasy option post-All-Star break (8-cat, per-game), Payne is putting up 14.2 points, 9.5 assists, 4.0 boards, 1.8 threes and 1.2 steals over his last 10 appearances. Payne ranks eighth in the league in total assists (95) and fourth in assists per game since the break.

Meanwhile, Monty Williams has emerged as the heavy favorite to take home Coach of the Year honors. At BetMGM, Williams is listed at -1000, well ahead of other worthy candidates Erik Spoelstra (+700), Taylor Jenkins (+900) and JB Bickerstaff (+900). A season ago, Williams was narrowly edged out by Tom Thibodeau, despite receiving a higher number of first-place votes.

Zion officially done for season

From the department of breaking news that's not exactly breaking news: Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, per a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania on Monday.

This officially marks the end of a season-long cat-and-mouse game between Williamson and fantasy managers – many of whom spent a third or fourth-round pick on the 2019 No. 1 overall pick. Williamson, of course, did not play in a single game this season after undergoing offseason foot surgery and dealing with multiple setbacks in his rehab.

Coming off of a monster sophomore season in which he appeared in 61 of a possible 72 games, expectations were justifiably high for Williamson, who averaged 27.0 points per game on nearly 70 percent shooting in 2020-21. In early drafts, he was going as high as the second round, but his Yahoo ADP eventually slipped to 47.5 following the revelation that he'd undergone surgery.

In salary cap leagues, Williamson went for an average of $29.2 – more than Chris Paul ($26.8), Khris Middleton ($26.0), Jaylen Brown ($25.1), Brandon Ingram ($24.9) and well ahead of Ja Morant ($22.4).

In a season when several high-profile players missed a ton of time due to injuries, Williamson may have been the biggest disappointment of them all. By mid-November, it was evident that the foot issue would be more than an early-season bump in the road. And by the time the All-Star Game had passed and Williamson was yet to be cleared for any weight-bearing exercises, it became clear that his chances to make any fantasy impact were essentially over. Even so, a good chunk of managers held out hope throughout the season. As of Tuesday, Williamson is still rostered in 65 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Looking ahead, all indications are that Williamson will be back at full strength for the 2022-23 campaign, but how will he be handled in fantasy leagues? Now three seasons into his career, Williamson has appeared in only 85 total games, so he'll almost certainly come at an appreciable discount next fall. But those 85 games were so tantalizing that it's easy to imagine managers once again talking themselves into pulling the trigger in the third or fourth round.

With the memories of 2021-22 still fresh in the mind, Williamson could end up being a relative bargain next season, provided he's able to play even 75 percent of the season. Health is easily the biggest concern, but Williamson will also have to sort out his relationship with the Pelicans organization, which remains clouded following a decidedly bizarre season in which we barely saw or heard from the 21-year-old or his camp.

Quick hits

THROW IT DOWN LEBRON!! 🔨🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZwHqMQZZqB — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 22, 2022