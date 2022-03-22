RotoWire Partners
FanDuel Sportsbook: Tuesday NBA Picks

FanDuel Sportsbook: Tuesday NBA Picks

Written by 
Joe Bartel 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
March 22, 2022

This article is part of our FanDuel Sportsbook series.

Alex Barutha

Nikola Jokic over 47.5 points + rebounds + assists (-115) vs. Clippers FanDuel, 2:59 PM CT

Jokic has made easy work of the Clippers this season, and I expect that continue at home Tuesday. In his previous three matchups against LA, he's averaged 32.0 points, 16.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 38.3 minutes. Denver is also favored by a modest 6.5 points, so the game figures to stay relatively close, meaning Jokic should have to contribute a full game's worth of minutes and production.

Nick Whalen

New York Knicks +3.0 vs. Atlanta Hawks – FanDuel Sportsbook, 2PM CT

The Knicks are without Julius Randle, but Atlanta will be missing John Collins – and potentially Bogdan Bogdanovic – so those absences may end up canceling out. Either way, I like the Knicks to keep this close at home. Their chances to usurp Atlanta for the final play-in spot are slim, but they essentially move to zero if they lose this game. The Hawks are also the NBA's worst team when it comes to covering on the road, holding just a 10-24 record ATS away from Atlanta.

Joe Bartel

Trae Young over 27.5 points and ATL win vs. Knicks (+172)1:01 PM CT

Young is averaging 29 points against the Knicks in the previous two contests, and we all know how much the All-Star loves playing in Madison Square Garden. There really wasn't a lot of wiggle room when it came to the scoring over so adding in the ATL win gives a decent opportunity at plus money, especially with no Julius Randle on the side of New York.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Joe Bartel
Joe Bartel
Joe Bartel is RotoWire's Operations Specialist and football contributor among many other things. When not at the office, he's probably playing a variety of Gen 4 console games or rooting on his beloved Green Bay Packers.
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
RotoWire's NBA Editor and host of the RotoWire NBA Podcast. Nick was awarded the FSWA Best Podcast -- All Sports award in 2017 and 2018. Many years ago, Stromile Swift gave Nick his unbelievably sweaty headband after a preseason game. Despite its failure to match his school colors, Nick went on to wear that headband for the entirety of his sixth grade basketball season. Catch Nick on Twitter @wha1en.
DraftKings Video: Best Bets, DFS Values for Tuesday's NBA Slate
DraftKings Video: Best Bets, DFS Values for Tuesday's NBA Slate
NBA Observations: CP3 Ahead of Schedule, Tatum's Surge, Zion and Lillard Officially Done
NBA Observations: CP3 Ahead of Schedule, Tatum's Surge, Zion and Lillard Officially Done
Around the Association: The Homecoming King, Maxey Shines, Hornets Keep Winning
Around the Association: The Homecoming King, Maxey Shines, Hornets Keep Winning
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks
FanDuel NBA: Tuesday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Tuesday Value Plays
DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Cheat Sheet