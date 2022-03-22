FanDuel Sportsbook: Tuesday NBA Picks

This article is part of our FanDuel Sportsbook series.

Alex Barutha

Nikola Jokic over 47.5 points + rebounds + assists (-115) vs. Clippers – FanDuel, 2:59 PM CT

Jokic has made easy work of the Clippers this season, and I expect that continue at home Tuesday. In his previous three matchups against LA, he's averaged 32.0 points, 16.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 38.3 minutes. Denver is also favored by a modest 6.5 points, so the game figures to stay relatively close, meaning Jokic should have to contribute a full game's worth of minutes and production.

Nick Whalen

New York Knicks +3.0 vs. Atlanta Hawks – FanDuel Sportsbook, 2PM CT

The Knicks are without Julius Randle, but Atlanta will be missing John Collins – and potentially Bogdan Bogdanovic – so those absences may end up canceling out. Either way, I like the Knicks to keep this close at home. Their chances to usurp Atlanta for the final play-in spot are slim, but they essentially move to zero if they lose this game. The Hawks are also the NBA's worst team when it comes to covering on the road, holding just a 10-24 record ATS away from Atlanta.

Joe Bartel

Trae Young over 27.5 points and ATL win vs. Knicks (+172) – 1:01 PM CT

Young is averaging 29 points against the Knicks in the previous two contests, and we all know how much the All-Star loves playing in Madison Square Garden. There really wasn't a lot of wiggle room when it came to the scoring over so adding in the ATL win gives a decent opportunity at plus money, especially with no Julius Randle on the side of New York.