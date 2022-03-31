DraftKings NBA: Thursday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI (-10.5) at DET, O/U: 223

CLE at ATL (-5.5), O/U: 220.5

MIL at BKN (-1.5), O/U: 239

LAC at CHI (-3.5), O/U: 222.5

LAL at UTA (-12), O/U: 225.5

The Sixers are heavy favorites over the Pistons, but it should still be a high-scoring game, where Sixers' stars can excel, while the Pistons' deliver a few good value performances.

The Bucks-Nets is expected to be the highest-scoring game of the night and will rely heavily on star players on each side.

The Cavs and Hawks are both facing the second night of back-to-backs, which should result in some extra value potential as fatigued defenses allow for more scoring.

Injuries to Monitor

DET - Cory Joseph (back): Questionable

Jerami Grant (calf): OUT

Marvin Bagley is up for another start in place of Grant, while Saddiq Bey has to step up on offense. Killian Hayes will get a boost if Joseph is out.

CLE - Rajon Rondo (ankle): Questionable

Evan Mobley (ankle), Jarrett Allen (finger): OUT

Moses Brown should be up for another start, while Kevin Love gets a boost off the bench.

ATL - Danilo Gallinari (elbow), John Collins (finger), Jalen Johnson (concussion): Questionable

Onyeka Okongwu gets more playing time if Gallinari, Johnson and/or Collins are out.

CHI - Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu continue to pick up more playing time.

LAL - Wenyen Gabriel (ankle): Questionable

Anthony Davis (foot): Doubtful

LeBron James (knee): OUT

Stanley Johnson, Carmelo Anthony, Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard are in line for more opportunity.

UTA - Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Danuel House (knee): Questionable

Hassan Whiteside (foot), Trent Forrest (concussion): OUT

Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gay get a boost if Bogdanovic and/or House are sidelined. Greg Monroe gets a boost in the absence of Whiteside.

Elite Players

Guards

Darius Garland ($10,100)

Garland has a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who struggle defensively. He faces the second night of a back-to-back, after totaling 25 points, five rebounds, 10 assists and four steals in a loss to the Mavs, which marked the fifth time in the last 10 games that he topped 50 DK points.

James Harden ($10,200)

Harden has an advantage in his matchup against the Pistons. He is averaging 22.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.5 steals over his last 10 games, and he topped 50 DK points in two of the last three games.

Forwards/Centers

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800)

Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, including four games where he topped 60 DK points. He needs to come up big to ensure the Bucks maintain a shot at gaining first place in the East.

DeMar DeRozan ($8,400)

DeRozan leads the Bulls, averaging 26.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games, and he is coming off back-to-back outings where he topped 50 DK points. He has an advantage at his position, as the Bulls play host to the Clippers.

Nikola Vucevic ($8,100)

Vucevic is averaging 18.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, and he topped 40 DK points six times over that span including in each of the last two games. He has a favorable matchup against the Clippers, who give up the third most rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid ($11,500)

Embiid has an advantageous matchup against the Pistons, who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.1 percent from the field, which is sixth highest in the league. They also give up the seventh-most rebounds per game, meaning the Sixers' big man should have no trouble dominating the paint. Embiid is averaging 30.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks over the last four games, including one game where he logged 70.3 DK points.

Value Picks

Killian Hayes ($4,300)

Hayes has been playing well lately, averaging 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including four games where he topped 29 DK points.

Coby White ($4,500)

White continues to play a key role for the Bulls, averaging 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games, including two games where he topped 30 DK points.

Stanley Johnson ($3,800)

Johnson topped 23 DK points in four of the last five games, including two where he topped 30 DK points. He will continue to pick up extended playing time for the shorthanded Lakers.

Kelly Olynyk ($3,500)

Olynyk logged 25.8 DK points in the Pistons' last game and puts up solid numbers in consistent minutes off the bench.

Ivica Zubac ($4,900)

Zubac is averaging 10.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists over the last 10 games, including two games where he topped 50 DK points.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.