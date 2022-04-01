WynnBET Sportsbook: Friday NBA Best Bets

This article is part of our WynnBET Sportsbook series.

Alex Barutha

Dejounte Murray over 42.5 points + rebounds + assists (-120) vs. Trail Blazers – 2 PM CT

The theme of most of my bets are high-usage players against soft matchups, and Murray is the epitome of that. Portland is throwing out a G League squad, and Murray has a high floor, seeing at least 30 minutes in each of his past 24 games. During this stretch, he's averaged 24.7 points, 9.7 assists and 8.4 rebounds.

Suns -7 (-115) at Grizzlies

Memphis is good without Ja Morant, but they're only expected to have one usual starter today (Dillon Brooks). As much as their bench and role players have proven to be better than expected, I don't think it'll be enough to cover against the machine that is the Suns.

Cade Cunningham over 30.5 points + assists (-120) at Thunder

Cunningham can still be a bit inconsistent, but he averaged 29.9 points + assists last month, and the matchup doesn't get much softer than this. It's the second night of a back-to-back, but I still think Cunningham will give it his all in a late push for Rookie of the Year. In his previous matchup against the Thunder, he had 28 points and five assists (plus 11 rebounds).

Luka Doncic over 46.5 points + rebounds + assists at Wizards (-125)

Doncic averaged 46.9 P+R+A in March, so this number is right on the mark. However, I don't think it accounts for the soft matchup, plus the revenge narrative against Kristaps Porzingis. Both of those factors make me comfortable leaning toward the over, and I also think Doncic and the Mavericks want to do everything they can to stay above Golden State in the standings – the two teams are currently tied at 49-29.