Yahoo DFS Basketball: Wednesday Picks

After a busy Tuesday, we only have six games in the NBA on Wednesday. There are a few potential blowouts, including when the Mavericks take on the Pistons and the Jazz host the Thunder. One of the better matchups features the Bulls hosting the Celtics, although Chicago could be in a tough spot after Zach LaVine (knee) was forced to sit out Tuesday. The Clippers will also be in action when they take on the Suns, who have cruised to the best record in the league. Let's discuss some players to target for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Luka Doncic, DAL at DET ($55): This is a tricky slate with a lot of potential rest situations. One team that shouldn't be in that boat is the Mavericks, who didn't take the floor Tuesday. They also still have something to play for since they could move up to the third seed in the Western Conference. Doncic should be deployed as usual, so he could feast against a Pistons team that has the eighth-worst defensive rating in the league.

Vit Krejci, OKC at UTA ($11): The Thunder rolled out an embarrassing starting lineup Tuesday in a matchup against another tanking team in the Trail Blazers. The Thunder still managed to win despite resting Aleksej Pokusevski, Theo Maledon and Aaron Wiggins. Those three could return for this game, but even if they do, Krejci should receive significant playing time. He's averaged 32 minutes over the last seven games, which he turned into at least 22.6 Yahoo points six times.

Guard to Avoid

Mike Conley Jr., UTA vs. OKC ($22): The Jazz played an overtime game against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, so this already had the makings of a potential rest spot for some of their players. Add in a matchup against the floundering Thunder and the likelihood that they rest players only increases. If for some reason Conley actually does play, his minutes would likely be limited.

FORWARDS

RJ Barrett, NY vs. BKN ($33): The Knicks are playing out a disappointing season without Julius Randle (quadriceps). He has sat out the last two games and likely won't take the floor again until next season. Barrett has scored at least 34.3 Yahoo points in seven of his last nine games, and should remain the focal point of the Knicks' scoring attack.

Obi Toppin, NY vs. BKN ($17): Toppin has started each of the last five games that Randle has missed. He didn't let his opportunity go to waste, scoring at least 32.8 Yahoo points in three of those games. With the expectation that he plays all of the minutes that he can handle, he's appealing at this cheap salary.

Forward to Avoid

Robert Covington, LAC vs. PHO ($21): After his monster performance against the Bucks in which he scored 68.6 Yahoo points, Covington came back down to Earth with 20.9 Yahoo points against the Pelicans on Sunday. He has scored 28.0 Yahoo points or fewer in five of his last six games, and he really only had that crazy outburst against the Bucks because the Clippers rested most of their key players. With a mostly clean injury report heading into this matchup, expect Covington to remain in his limited role.

CENTERS

Deandre Ayton, PHO at LAC ($27): This one will require some monitoring since the Suns just played Tuesday. Ayton doesn't usually sit out one half of a back-to-back set, but they did rest him against the Thunder on Sunday. If Ayton takes the floor, this is a great matchup for him against a Clippers team that has allowed the eighth-most rebounds per game in the league.

Olivier Sarr, OKC at UTA ($12): Sarr was certainly busy Tuesday, logging 39 minutes against the Trail Blazers. He posted a double-double on his way to scoring 30.9 Yahoo points. He's scored at least 25.0 Yahoo points in four straight games, and should play significant minutes again, making him a viable option in tournament play.

Center to Avoid

LaMarcus Aldridge, BKN at NY ($15): Aldridge returned to action Tuesday after having not played a game in a month. He did recently deal with a hip injury, but he's mostly be sitting lately because of a coaching decision. He logged just 17 minutes against the Rockets, grabbing three rebounds and failing to score a point. If he plays in this game, he will likely be limited. There's no way that he should be considered over Sarr, who has a much higher upside to go along with his cheaper salary.

