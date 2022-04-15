DraftKings Sportsbook: Friday NBA Picks

This article is part of our DraftKings Sportsbook series.

Alex Barutha

Pelicans to win at Clippers (-110) – DraftKings 2:46 PM CT

The absence of Paul George due to protocols is a huge blow for the Clippers, and I think the Pelicans have enough talent to overwhelm LA. There's at least an argument to be made that New Orleans is better at every position – dependent upon how you feel about Jaxson Hayes vs. Nicolas Batum and Herbert Jones vs. Marcus Morris. Still, the fact that we can even have a debate about that suggests the Pelicans should be the clear favorite, so getting them at nearly even odds is extremely appealing.

Ken Crites

I'm taking the UNDER on Clint Capela grabbing 13.5 rebounds (DK, -105, as of 12:30pm)

I get it, John Collins is out and Capela has averaged 13.36 rebounds over his last 11 games, which includes his 17 rebound performance during the play-in win over Charlotte. But the Hornets were a bad rebounding team (17th in rebounds per game). The Cavs have Jarret Allen returning to the lineup (finger). Allen's shooting might be poor, but he'll be a force in the paint. Will Capela grab double-digit boards? Sure. But 14 feels like a stretch and hell, I'm on a heater and trust my gut.