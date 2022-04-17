Yahoo DFS Basketball: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After a fantastic opening night to the playoffs, we're back with more action. We have another four games taking place, with the Eastern Conference on full display. It also features three lopsided matchups, and we're hoping it won't cause too much chaos from a DFS perspective. With that in mind, let's kick things off with two of the best defensive guards around.

Guards

Chris Paul, PHX vs. NOP ($36)

It's pretty amazing how consistent CP3 has been this season. The Point God has posted at least 26 Yahoo points in 61 of 65 games while averaging over 40. Paul was even better in the second half averaging 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 12 assists, and 1.8 steals over the final 26 games. You know he'll be full tilt in the playoffs, which is incredible since he'll be up against a 21st-ranked Pelicans defense. And in their two meetings this season, CP3 averaged 44 Y!.

Marcus Smart, BOS vs. BKN ($20)

Smart doesn't need any motivation to play hard, but facing Brooklyn always lights a spark. The feisty guard has scored at least 29 Yahoo points in all four meetings with the Nets while averaging 34. That's amazing from a player in this salary range, and he's going to be looking at 40 minutes to oppose Kyrie Irving. We love that with Smart's recent form having averaged 30 Y! since the end of January.

Guard to Avoid

Trae Young, ATL at MIA ($46)

Not much in the statistics will back this fade, but bear with me. Trae and the Hawks have had two grueling games to get to this spot, and they're due for a letdown. They enter as a massive underdog, and a Miami blowout seems like a strong possibility. That's concerning with the way Young has played against them having only averaged 36 Yahoo points in their four matchups. That's not good enough for a player this expensive, and it's far from shocking when you consider Miami's top-5 defense. There are just way too many studs that are in much better spots, and it'd be wise to save the salary for them.

Forwards

Kevin Durant, BKN at BOS ($54)

Durant has been the NBA's best player at times throughout his career, and he's looking like it right now. He's dropped at least 50 fantasy points in 10 of his last 12 while posting a 57-point average during that span. That makes him worthy at any salary, and he's one of the only players who's matchup-proof. Facing the top-ranked Celtics defense would usually concern us, but Durant racked up 37 points, six rebounds and eight assists in this matchup a month ago. Just take the guaranteed 50 Yahoo points and figure things out from there.

Jimmy Butler, MIA vs. ATL ($35)

Butler has had a hard time staying on the court the last two months, but he's incredible whenever on the floor. He's produced at least 26 Yahoo points in 50 of 57 games this season, with three of those duds being shortened due to injury or ejection. That shows how fantastic Butler's floor has been having generated a 44-point average in those 50 outings. Getting to face Atlanta is simply a bonus, with the Hawks ranked 26th in defensive efficiency.

Forward to Avoid

Larry Nance Jr, NOP at PHX ($15)

You might've just seen Nance go wild in the play-in game on Friday and want to play him here, but don't fall for that. He's simply an ancillary piece in New Orleans behind Jonas Valanciunas, Herbert Jones and Brandon Ingram. Nance actually never cracked 23 Yahoo points in any of his final 10 regular-season games while averaging 16 fantasy points across 19 minutes a night. That becomes even more worrisome here with Phoenix ranked top-5 in nearly every defensive metric.

Centers

Al Horford, BOS vs. BKN ($23)

Big Al was rotting in OKC this time last season, but a return to Beantown has revived his career. He averaged 29 Yahoo points in his 69 appearances this season, but really took his game to another level once Robert Williams went down. In fact, Horford has played 18 games without Rob-Will and has scored at least 29 fantasy points in 15 of those en route to a 32-point average. That's the All-Star we saw in Atlanta, and it should continue against a Brooklyn team ranking 20th in defensive efficiency ratings. That's on full display when you see Horford has posted at least 30 Yahoo points in each of their last three meetings.

Brook Lopez, MIL vs. CHI ($13)

Bro-Lo missed most of the season rehabbing back surgery, but he really started to find it at the end of the campaign with at least 21 Yahoo points from seven of his final 10 games while surpassing 23 in his last four fixtures. He actually posted a 31-point average in that stretch and saw his minutes creep closer to 30 over the final weeks. That's what really matters when it comes to Lopez because he can be a $25 player if he's logging 30 minutes a night. Chicago is far from scary sitting 23rd in defensive efficiency. Lopez took advantage of that on Apr. 5 by dropping a season-high 46 Yahoo points on them.

Center to Avoid

Andre Drummond, BKN at BOS ($21)

Dre is an incredible fantasy producer when given the minutes, but that's trending in the wrong direction right now and has played 20 or fewer minutes in five of his last six games while surrendering center minutes to Nicolas Claxton and Durant. That alone is problematic from someone in this salary range, but the matchup is the kicker. Not only does Boston play a lot of small-ball, but they also sit first in points allowed and defensive efficiency. They're also surrendering the fewest fantasy points to opposing centers, which is terrifying since Drummond is averaging 20 Yahoo points per game across 17 minutes in their four meetings this year.

