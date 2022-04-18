DraftKings NBA: Monday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

TOR at PHI (-7.5), O/U: 217.5

UTA (-5) at DAL, O/U: 205.5

DEN at GSW (-7), O/U: 224.5

The Nuggets-Warriors is likely to be the highest-scoring game of the night and provides some of the most reliable production that can be found on the slate.

The Raptors are dealing with a few injuries that could result in some excellent value opportunities. However, it might also make it hard for them to compete on the road, especially after losing Game 1 by 20 points.

Neither team scored more than 99 points in Game 1 between the Jazz and Mavs and this is expected to remain a relatively low-scoring series, as both teams were among the top 10 in limiting opponents' points during the season.

Injuries to Monitor

TOR - Scottie Barnes (ankle), Gary Trent (illness), Thaddeus Young (thumb): Questionable

Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher have to step up if Barnes and/or Young are out. Armoni Brooks is in line for a boost if Trent is sidelined.

DAL - Luka Doncic (calf): Questionable

Tim Hardaway (foot), Frank Ntilikina (mouth): OUT

Spencer Dinwiddie is up for the start if Doncic remains out, while Josh Green could be up for some key minutes off the bench.

Elite Players

Guards

James Harden ($9,300)

Harden logged 56.3 DK points in Game 1 against the Raptors. He will have an easier time if the Raptors are without Scottie Barnes and/or Gary Trent for Game 2. Harden dished at least 14 assists in each of his last four games.

Donovan Mitchell ($8,300)

Mitchell led the way for the Jazz with 32 points, six rebounds and six assists in Game 1. He has an advantage on the offensive end against the Mavs' backcourt and should be up for another big performance.

Forwards/Centers

OG Anunoby ($5,800)

Anunoby finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Game 1. He has to step up for the Raptors, especially if Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent are sidelined.

Pascal Siakam ($9,200)

Siakam totaled 44.8 DK points in Game 1 against the Sixers. He had success against the 76ers during the regular season, averaging 30.3 points on 50.7 percent shooting over three meetings, and he needs to come up big to give his side a chance in Game 2.

Nikola Jokic ($11,000)

Jokic produced 54.5 DK points in Game 1 in Golden State. He benefits from a size advantage against the Warriors' frontcourt and has to lead the way once again in order for the Nuggets to have a chance in Game 2.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid ($10,700)

Embiid posted 47.3 DK points in Game 1 against the Raptors despite shooting just 5-of-15 from the field. He has been dominant all season and will be looking to lead the way in Game 2, hoping to help the Sixers make the most of their home-court advantage.

Value Picks

Precious Achiuwa ($4,300)

Achiuwa is expected to start in place of Scottie Barnes. He has been a solid producer all season for the Raptors and topped 20 DK points in six of the last 10 games.

Chris Boucher ($4,400)

Boucher is in line for additional playing time if the Raptors are short-handed. He is averaging 12.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks the last five times he played more than 20 minutes.

Reggie Bullock ($4,800)

Bullock came up big for the Mavs with 15 points, six rebounds and two steals in Game 1 against the Jazz. He has room to step up offensively if Doncic remains out.

Monte Morris {$4,900)

Morris logged 27.0 DK points in Game 1 in Golden State. He averaged 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals over his last 10 games and has to come up big to compete with the Warriors' backcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.