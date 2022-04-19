DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ATL at MIA (-7), O/U: 219

MIN at MEM (-7), O/U: 241

NOP at PHX (-10), O/U: 221.5

The Heat contained much of the Hawks' offense in Game 1, and they should be able to do it again at home in Game 2. The Heat held opponents to the fourth fewest points per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves got the best of the Grizzlies in Memphis in Game 1. Game 2 should be another high-scoring and competitive matchup.

The Suns looked strong at home in Game 1, but they have no easy task in Game 2, as the Pelicans have a couple great scorers that can turn the tide of a game quite quickly.

Injuries to Monitor

ATL - Clint Capela (knee), Lou Williams (back): OUT

Onyeka Okongwu is up for the start in place of Capela. Delon Wright gets extra minutes off the bench while Williams is sidelined.

MIA - Bam Adebayo (quadriceps), Dewayne Dedmon (ankle), Markieff Morris (hip), P.J. Tucker (calf): Questionable

With four frontcourt players listed as questionable, Caleb Martin and Omer Yurtseven might have to step up for the Heat.

MIN - Taurean Prince (knee): Questionable

Jaden McDaniels gets added responsibility if Prince is out.

Elite Players

Guards

Ja Morant ($9,800)

Morant came up huge in Game 1, with 32 points, four rebounds, eight assists and two steals, but it was not enough as the Grizzlies fell short at home. He has to step up in an even greater way for Game 2, in order to help his team avoid an 0-2 hole before heading out on the road.

Devin Booker ($8,800)

The Pelicans had no answer for Booker in Game 1, as he tallied 25 points, four rebounds, eight assists and a steal. He should be up for another big night, as he faces a defense that allowed opponents to shoot an average of 47.1 percent from the field during the regular season.

Forwards/Centers

Anthony Edwards ($8,200)

Edwards poured in a game-high 36 points in Game 1 in Memphis, which marked the third time he topped 50 DK points in the last six games. He has a favorable matchup at his position and should be able to come up big once again.

Jimmy Butler ($8,400)

Butler finished with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, as he used an all-around performance to help the Heat earn the Game 1 win. He has an advantage in his matchup against the Hawks' wing players, and he will have an easier time getting to the basket with Clint Capela sidelined.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,500)

Towns was dominant in Game 1 against the Grizzlies and surpassed 50 DK points for the third time in his last five outings. He has an advantage going up against Steven Adams thanks to his ability to play away from the basket and his mobility running the floor.

Expected Chalk

Chris Paul ($8,300)

Chris Paul finished with 30 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and a block, for a total of 64.3 DK points in the Suns' Game 1 matchup against the Pelicans. Paul has an advantage against the Pelicans' backcourt defense, and he has momentum on his side for a chance to lead his team to a 2-0 series advantage.

Value Picks

Delon Wright ($3,500)

Wright generated 20.5 DK points in Game 1 against the Heat. He continues to get extra playing time in the absence of Lou Williams.

Max Strus ($4,100)

Strus totaled 19.5 DK points in the last game and is up for another start. He topped 30 DK points in two of his last six outings.

Jaden McDaniels ($4,000)

McDaniels totaled 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and a steal in Game 1 against the Grizzlies. He could be up for additional playing time if Taurean Prince is not available.

Danilo Gallinari ($4,900)

Gallinari saw a slight reduction in minutes in Game 1, with John Collins back in the lineup, but he still produced over 20 DK points and will remain a key part of the offense.

Brandon Clarke ($4,400)

Clarke topped 32 DK points in each of his last two games, including 36 DK points in Game 1, against the Timberwolves.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.