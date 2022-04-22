Handicapping the NBA: Friday Picks

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series.

Alex Barutha

Jrue Holiday over 21.5 points (-102) at Bulls – FanDuel, 12:30 PM CT

Khris Middleton is out for at least two weeks, so the Bucks will need to find a way to remain competitive despite a relatively thin bench. That means even more playmaking responsibility will fall onto the shoulders of Holiday. With Middleton off the court, Holiday takes 4.8 more shots per 36 minutes, vaulting him up to 18.3 shots per 36. He'll presumably see more than 36 minutes in this game, so I'm comfortable assuming he'll score 22 or more.

Brook Lopez over 16.5 points at Bulls (-106) – FanDuel, 12:52 PM CT

Lopez is already averaging 15.0 shots per game in this series, and with Middleton's absence, I assume that will trend higher. I'm not sure how much you can trust Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen to truly step up, so I expect the Bucks to lean even more on Holiday and Lopez.

Cameron Johnson over 15.5 points at Pelicans (-106) – FanDuel, 12:38 PM CT

With Devin Booker out 2-3 weeks, the Suns will likely need to spread out the offensive responsibilities more, as it seems unlikely Chris Paul will score 25-30 PPG consistently. During the regular season, it was Johnson who stepped up the most. In his 16 starts, he averaged 16.3 points in 32.6 minutes, and he'll presumably see 35+ minutes, maybe 40+, in this playoff setting. He does most of his damage from three, so I'd also understand wagering on his three-point prop (2.5, -146), which is probably safer.

Ken Crites

Kirien Sprecher

