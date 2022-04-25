DraftKings NBA: Monday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at BKN (-1.5), O/U: 220

TOR at PHI (-7.5), O/U: 210

UTA at DAL (-3.5), O/U: 213

The Nets have their backs against the wall, down 3-0 at home in Game 4. The Celtics have gotten solid contribution from players throughout their rotation, while the Nets' stars have not been able to take over.

The Sixers have a chance to close out their first-round series on their home court. It will be a hard-fought game in which the stars on both sides will have to give it their all.

With Luka Doncic back in the lineup, the Mavs have a chance to take the upper hand as the series moves back to Dallas. There is more depth available in this matchup compared to the others.

Injuries to Monitor

Ben Simmons (back): OUT

Fred VanVleet (hip): Questionable

Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher will get a boost off the bench if VanVleet is out.

Elite Players

Guards

Luka Doncic ($10,600)

Doncic made his return to the lineup for Game 4 in Utah and generated 54 DK points in 34 minutes of action. He will be back on his home court for Game 5 and should be up for another big night.

Donovan Mitchell ($8,800)

Mitchell has logged at least 45 DK points in each of his last four games against the Mavs. He continues to have an advantage against the Dallas backcourt defense.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum ($9,500)

Tatum has been one of the top performers in the playoffs so far. He came up with a massive performance in Game 4 to lift the Celtics to a road win. He accounted for 65.3 DK points in the game and has topped 44 DK points in all four meetings with the Nets.

Kevin Durant ($10,000)

Durant has been unable to excel against the Celtics so far. However, with his team trying to avoid a sweep heading into Game 4 in Brooklyn, now is the time for him to bring his best.

Pascal Siakam ($9,000)

Siakam poured in 34 points in the Raptors' last game, and he has mostly had success through the first four games of the series against the Sixers. He has topped 42 DK points in three of the four games and needs to come up big again to avoid elimination.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid ($10,200)

After he exceeded 44 DK points in the first three games of the series, Embiid was held to just 33 DK points in Game 4 as he played with a brace on his injured thumb. He will continue to play with the brace, but he needs to get back to his dominant level of play to give the Sixers a chance to close out the series at home in Game 5.

Value Picks

Andre Drummond ($4,500)

Drummond needs to come up big to compete against the Celtics' gritty frontcourt. He topped 18 DK points in two of the last three games.

Chris Boucher ($3,900)

Boucher topped 21 DK points in two of the Raptors' last three games, including Game 1, where he logged 31.5 DK points.

Reggie Bullock ($4,800)

Bullock topped 24 DK points through the first four games of the Mavs' series against the Jazz.

Jordan Clarkson ($4,700)

Clarkson generated 32 DK points in his last outing, and he is averaging 17.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists through four games this series.

Patty Mills ($3,100)

Mills will continue to play key minutes off the bench. He looked good in the Nets' last home game, with 17.3 DK points.

