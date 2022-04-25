RotoWire Partners
Handicapping the NBA: Monday Picks

Handicapping the NBA: Monday Picks

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
April 25, 2022

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series.

Alex Barutha

Mavericks -3 (-110) vs. JazzFanDuel, 3:37 PM CT

The Mavericks couldn't get the win on the road during Luka Doncic's return, but I think some time off to regroup and play at home will get them back on track. I also wouldn't mind a small parlay with the 76ers to win (-335) to move things into plus-money.

Nick Whalen

Philadelphia 76ers -8.0 vs. Toronto Raptors – DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:45 PM CT

The Sixers are dealing with an injury of their own as Joel Embiid manages a torn ligament in his thumb, but the Raptors will be without arguably their most important piece in Fred VanVleet. When at full strength, Toronto can keep up with the best teams in the league, but depth is not the Raptors' strong suit – especially in the backcourt. They were able to win despite getting only 15 minutes from VanVleet in Game 4, but with the series heading back to Philadelphia, I like the Sixers to take care of business.

Ken Crites

I'm taking the UNDER on Royce O'Neale scoring 6.5 points

Over his last 14 games, including five against Dallas (four playoffs, one regular season), the 3-and-D wing has averaged 4.6 points per contest. He's dependent on his 3-point shot, but only shooting 28.1% from behind the arc over those 14 games. Over the regular season, Dallas allowed the fewest 3-pointers per game (10.9). Expect the Mavs to pester O'Neale, especially at home in Dallas.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken won the FSWA 2014 Humor Article Of The Year award. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Playoff Reset: Recapping the Top Storylines In Each Round 1 Series
Playoff Reset: Recapping the Top Storylines In Each Round 1 Series
FanDuel NBA: Monday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Monday Value Plays
DraftKings NBA: Monday Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Monday Cheat Sheet
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Monday Picks
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Monday Picks
DraftKings NBA: Sunday Breakdown
DraftKings NBA: Sunday Breakdown
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Sunday Picks
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Sunday Picks