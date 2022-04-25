Handicapping the NBA: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series.

Alex Barutha

Mavericks -3 (-110) vs. Jazz – FanDuel, 3:37 PM CT

The Mavericks couldn't get the win on the road during Luka Doncic's return, but I think some time off to regroup and play at home will get them back on track. I also wouldn't mind a small parlay with the 76ers to win (-335) to move things into plus-money.

Nick Whalen

Philadelphia 76ers -8.0 vs. Toronto Raptors – DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:45 PM CT

The Sixers are dealing with an injury of their own as Joel Embiid manages a torn ligament in his thumb, but the Raptors will be without arguably their most important piece in Fred VanVleet. When at full strength, Toronto can keep up with the best teams in the league, but depth is not the Raptors' strong suit – especially in the backcourt. They were able to win despite getting only 15 minutes from VanVleet in Game 4, but with the series heading back to Philadelphia, I like the Sixers to take care of business.

Ken Crites

I'm taking the UNDER on Royce O'Neale scoring 6.5 points

Over his last 14 games, including five against Dallas (four playoffs, one regular season), the 3-and-D wing has averaged 4.6 points per contest. He's dependent on his 3-point shot, but only shooting 28.1% from behind the arc over those 14 games. Over the regular season, Dallas allowed the fewest 3-pointers per game (10.9). Expect the Mavs to pester O'Neale, especially at home in Dallas.