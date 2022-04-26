Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There will be three more playoff games for us to enjoy across the NBA on Tuesday

First up will be the Heat looking to advance past the Hawks with a win in Game 5 at home. The second game to tip off will be the Grizzlies and Timberwolves, with their series tied at 2-2. Finally, the Suns will return to Phoenix tied two games apiece with the Pelicans. It feels like close to a must-win game for the Suns, who don't want to be facing elimination on the road without Devin Booker (hamstring) in Game 6.

Let's discuss some players to consider from these three games for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Desmond Bane, MEM vs. MIN ($27): Bane has been locked in the last two games, shooting a combined 15-for-27 from behind the arc. That helped him score 44.2 and 43.4 Yahoo points, respectively. He doesn't usually provide a ton in the way of rebounds or assists, so he's mostly dependent on his scoring prowess to provide value. With that being said, the heater he's on right now makes him very appealing.

Gabe Vincent, MIA vs. ATL ($10): Kyle Lowry (hamstring) did not play in Game 4 and has already been ruled out for Game 5. Vincent started in his place in Game 4, scoring 23.6 Yahoo points across 27 minutes. With the expectation that he starts again, he could be well worth the risk at his minimum salary.

Guard to Avoid

D'Angelo Russell, MIN at MEM ($25): Russell has not had a good series, shooting just 30.9 percent from the field. He's mostly struggled from two-point territory, though, given that he's shot 37.5 percent from behind the arc. That's actually an improvement over his season mark of 34.0 percent. Since his salary doesn't come at much of a discount, it might be best to wait to deploy him in DFS again until he breaks out of his slump.

FORWARDS

Jimmy Butler, MIA vs. ATL ($39): Simply put, Butler is having a monster series. He scored 45 points in Game 2 and has recorded two double-doubles. Without Lowry in Game 4, he dominated with 36 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block over 36 minutes. There may be no player with a higher floor on this slate.

Cameron Johnson, PHO vs. NO ($15): The Suns need Johnson to step up with Booker out. Johnson has started the last two games in his place, but he only shot a combined 7-for-19 from the field. Across 16 games that he started during the regular season, he provided 16.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. At such a cheap salary, taking a chance on him righting the ship could be worth it.

Forward to Avoid

Dillon Brooks, MEM vs. MIN ($22): Brooks averaged only 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game during the regular season, so if he's not scoring, his fantasy value is lacking. He's shot just 40.7 percent from the field in this series, which contributed to him scoring 23.7 Yahoo points or fewer three times. That's not enough given his current salary.

CENTERS

Deandre Ayton, PHO vs. NO ($30): After shooting 63.4 percent from the field during the regular season, Ayton is shooting 69.1 percent in the first round. That's propelled him to put up 20.5 points per game. In addition to his excellent shooting, he's averaged 10.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks. Add in a salary that won't destroy your budget and there is a lot to like here.

Brandon Clarke, MEM vs. MIN ($17): This series has presented a difficult matchup for Steven Adams, who is barely playing now. Clarke has stepped up to spend more time on the floor, which has resulted in him scoring at least 32.0 Yahoo points in three of the four games. An argument can be made for rolling with him instead of Ayton, given how well Clarke has performed and his significantly cheaper salary.

Center to Avoid

Clint Capela, ATL at MIA ($20): Capela made his return Sunday after sitting out the first three games of the series with a knee injury. While he did start, he only logged 21 minutes and scored 10.4 Yahoo points. There's no reason to take a chance on him when Clarke is playing so well and has a salary that is three dollars cheaper.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.