Yahoo DFS Basketball: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The opening round didn't feature any Game 7s, but it was still phenomenal. With that said, this is where the good stuff begins. It definitely feels like we have the eight-best teams remaining, and it's tough to know who's the best of the bunch. Any argument can be made for all eight to go all the way, and it'll be fun to watch them battle it out. We're kicking off the Eastern Conference Semifinals here, and we'll dive deep into Game 1 between Boston and Milwaukee.

Guards

Jrue Holiday, MIL at BOS ($35)

Holiday always seems to play better in the big games, and this is certainly one of those. We really like him here because his minutes, shot attempts, assists and usage should be boosted in the absence of Khris Middleton. That's led to Holiday posting a 42-point average when Middleton has been sidelined this season. He's hurt Boston this year scoring at least 37 fantasy points in all four matchups en route to a 48-point average.

Marcus Smart, BOS vs. MIL ($20)

This is easily my favorite per-dollar play on the board. Smart has been playing at a $30 level for a while and averaged over 33 Yahoo points in the Brooklyn series. That sparkling form has been going on longer than that, with him sustaining a 31-point average since the end of January. That's all you can ask for from a $20 player, especially since Smart logs nearly 40 minutes in these must-win playoff games. He's also excelled against Milwaukee all year by averaging 36 Yahoo points over four meetings.

Guard to Avoid

Derrick White, BOS vs. MIL ($16)

White was a stud when he played for San Antonio, but he's never really found his role in Boston. He's coming off the bench for the Celtics and regularly plays 20-25 minutes a night. That role has plummeted in the last three, with White averaging 13 Yahoo points per game across 18 minutes a night. That's a disastrous run, and it's clear Boston will lean on Smart, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to run the offense.

Forwards

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL at BOS ($57)

When you're playing a single-game slate, it's hard to fade someone like Giannis. The perennial MVP candidate has produced at least 35 fantasy points in all but two games this season. That has led to his absurd 56-point average, which is 11.2 higher than the second-highest average and 18.7 higher than third. Not to mention, Giannis is averaging 50 in three matchups with the Celtics this year. Just take the guaranteed 40-60 fantasy points and build your lineup from there.

Grayson Allen, MIL at BOS ($14)

It's tough to find sub-$20 players who are useful with only one matchup, but Allen appears to be a good selection. He's stepped up big time in the absence of Middleton by averaging 32 Yahoo points per game across his last three. That directly correlates with the injury, and it looks like Grayson will fill Middleton's role and minutes. That alone makes him tough to avoid at $14 and a wonderful pairing with top names like Antetokounmpo, Brown and Tatum.

Forward to Avoid

Al Horford, BOS vs. MIL ($22)

Big Al was a stud for the final month of the season, but the return of Robert Williams has killed his fantasy value. In the two games since Rob-Will returned, Horford has managed just 37 combined fantasy points while seeing his minutes dip. He failed to crack 20 Yahoo points in both of those, and it looks like Boston would rather run small and force these two to split all the center minutes.

Center

Bobby Portis, MIL at BOS ($19)

Portis really struggled when he came off the bench, but he's always been a stud as a starter. He's earned that role since the Middleton injury by averaging 15.3 points and 14.3 rebounds over the last three games. That's difficult to find from a sub-$20 player, and we certainly don't mind BP averaged over 30 Yahoo points when Khris was out during the regular season. He always plays well against this stingy Celtics defense having dropped at least 27 fantasy points in all four matchups this year.

Center to Avoid

Robert Williams, BOS vs. MIL ($22)

Williams is one of the best per-minute producers in the NBA, but the playing time simply isn't there right now. The big man just returned from knee surgery and has played 14 and 15 minutes since. That means it's unlikely Williams will get past 20 minutes here, making him impossible to trust at this salary. He also only combined for 19 Yahoo points in those two outings, and it's clear he's a bit hesitant having come back from such a severe injury.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.