FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays

Wednesday's slate features a pair of Game 2 matchups, with the first game tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

MIA (-8) vs. PHI O/U: 207.5

PHO (-6) vs. DAL O//U: 216.5

INJURIES

PHI Joel Embiid (concussion, head) -OUT

Although another player could emerge as a pivot for Embiid, Game 1's results show that Paul Reed ($4,900) is the most logical choice to absorb minutes at the five.

MIA Tyler Herro (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA Kyle Lowry (hamstring) -OUT

MIA Max Strus (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA Gabe Vincent (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA P.J. Tucker (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA Caleb Martin (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Aside from Lowry, none of these players are expected to miss Game 2 despite the questionable tags.

ELITE PLAYERS

Luka Doncic ($11,700) was our top play in Wednesday's slate and he came through in a big way despite the loss, tallying 69.4 FDFP. I wouldn't expect much to change in Game 2, and even with the salary increase, he has every opportunity to smash value. I'm not as confident in Jimmy Butler ($10,300), who is the only other player with a five-figure salary. Butler missed practice but is expected to play, and that's ample evidence that he is still struggling with an injury. He only put up 30 FDFP in Game 1 and is largely a fade for Wednesday.

We also made a call for Devin Booker ($9,300) over Chris Paul ($9,400), which came through as well. Paul was avoided due to his lofty cost, but his salary has dropped significantly and makes him a bit more attractive in Game 2. Booker still possesses the most solid floor of the two, however.

Our best call on Monday was for Bam Adebayo ($8,300) over Deandre Ayton ($7,900), and there's no issue in going back to the well with Bam after his 50-FDFP performance in Game 1. He vastly outperformed Ayton and as long as Embiid continues to miss, Adebayo should be absolute chalk in all contest formats.

Also consider: James Harden, PHI ($9,000) @ MIA

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Tobias Harris, PHI ($7,800) @ MIA

Harris is still viable, although he didn't pop with the kind of total we were hoping for in Game 1. He didn't 5x value in Game 1, but it did result in a $200 drop in salary, which makes a worthwhile total much more attainable. If he can rack up a few more rebounds in Game 2, his stat line has a good shot at adding up to a 40-FP total.

Jalen Brunson, DAL ($6,700) @ PHO

Although Brunson lacked the scoring pop we are accustomed to in Game 1, the $600 salary drop makes him quite appealing as the second scoring option for the Mavericks. He's averaged 34.2 FDFP over his past five games, which is right at 5x value at this salary.

Mikal Bridges, PHO ($6,500) vs. DAL

Although it's unlikely that Bridges will copy his superb 31-point effort in Game 2, it's patently clear that the Suns are giving Bridges every opportunity to succeed in the playoffs. He was able to get a lot of open looks against Dallas, and you can bet that they'll adjust to account for his potential output. The Suns have too many weapons, however. Bridges should still be worth it at $6,500.

Also consider: Tyler Herro, MIA ($6,000) vs. PHI

VALUE PLAYS

Gabe Vincent, MIA ($4,600) vs. PHI

The public may move off of Vincent due to his knee injury, but he is a great value if he starts again and plays through the pain. It is a fairly easy pivot over to Tyler Herro if Vincent can't make it, but the $1,400 salary difference is significant enough to keep the guard in mind near game lock.

Maxi Kleber, DAL ($4,600) @ PHO

For whatever reason, Kleber cooled off after a big first half in Game 1. He was likely just a rotation casualty as he wasn't in foul trouble. If he can put together more productive minutes throughout the game, his salary is just right relative to his usual floor. In the event that Phoenix runs away with this game, you'll definitely see more from Kleber in garbage time.

Max Strus, MIA ($4,500) vs. PHI

Strus underperformed in Game 1, but he's averaged 22 FDFP over his past five contests and has popped with games of 26 and 28 FDFP during that time. Strus is more of a tournament option due to the upside risk, but he is a great salary saver. His only drawback is that FanDuel is limiting him to one position at SG.

Also consider: Reggie Bullock, DAL ($4,800) @ PHO

