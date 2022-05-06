Yahoo DFS Basketball: Friday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After a break in the playoffs Thursday, the NBA gets back at it with two Game 3s Friday. The 76ers shift their series against the Heat with Philly stuck in an 0-2 hole. They hope to get back Joel Embiid (orbital), with his absence being a big reason why they're facing a virtual must-win game. The Mavs have their own problems down two against the Suns and they're looking for the series shifting to Dallas to help them get one back. The return of action also means we can play DFS again, so here are some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possible avoid.

GUARDS

Luka Doncic, DAL vs. PHO ($56): Doncic produced another big scoring night in Game 2 producing 35 points on 13-for-22 shooting from the field. He also went 5-for-10 from behind the arc, marking his fifth straight appearance with at least 10 three-point attempts. While Doncic's five rebounds were slightly disappointing, he's still averaging 9.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in the playoffs and continues to be one of the safer DFS options regardless of position.

Victor Oladipo, MIA at PHI ($12): It's been a while since we've seen Kyle Lowry (hamstring) as he's been out since Game 4 of the opening series against the Hawks. If there is a bright side, it's that Oladipo has been waiting in the wings and has scored at least 20.6 Yahoo points in three of the four games without Lowry, and would be worth considering if the star can't go.

Guard to Avoid

Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL vs. PHO ($21): Dinwiddie has become a limited role player off the bench for Dallas. Across five games since Doncic returned from injury, he's averaged only 28 minutes and 9.4 shot attempts per game. That left Dinwiddie to score 25.2 Yahoo points or fewer in all five. In fact, he failed to hit at least 20 three times.

FORWARDS

Jimmy Butler, MIA at PHI ($39): Butler was at the top of his game when the Heat took a commanding 2-0 series lead Wednesday providing 22 points, six rebounds, 12 assists and two steals to mark his third double-double over his last four games. If Lowry is out again, Butler should be asked to help facilitate more for his teammates. And even if Lowry returns, Butler can still provide enough across the board to be worth his hefty salary.

Jae Crowder, PHO at DAL ($15): The Mavericks have had a difficult time slowing down Crowder, who has drained six three-pointers over the first two outings. He's also racked up 15 total rebounds and has now scored at least 20.4 Yahoo points in seven straight. Expect Crowder to have a similar role moving forward given how much the Suns depend on him to hit threes and play defense.

Forward to Avoid

Cameron Johnson, PHO at DAL ($14): If you're hunting for a forward in this salary range, it might be best to just spend the extra dollar for Crowder. Johnson has had his moments, but has recorded fewer than 20 Yahoo points in three of the last six games. With Devin Booker healthy again, Johnson has failed to log more than 24 minutes in any of the last three.

CENTERS

Deandre Ayton, PHO at DAL ($28): Ayton got off to a hot start in Game 2 by posting nine points and two rebounds in the first quarter. However, foul trouble hit him in the second quarter and it was something he couldn't shake for the rest of the game. The result was Ayton finishing with only 9.6 Yahoo points. As long as he can stay on the court, look for him to bounce back with a juicy stat line.

Maxi Kleber, DAL vs. PHO ($10): A first-round series against Rudy Gobert and the Jazz was a tough matchup for Kleber, who's better playing around the perimeter and jacking up three-pointers. This series has been kinder to him so far and he's scored at least 20.2 Yahoo points in both games. There aren't many viable options if you're looking for a center with a cheap salary, so Kleber has to at least be worth considering if you don't want to pay up at the position.

Center to Avoid

Joel Embiid, PHI vs. MIA ($52): Embiid is officially listed as out, but that seems to be far from certain. Reports have indicated he's improving and that he hopes to be able to take the floor. If Embiid does play, he'll be dealing with his orbital issue and a thumb injury he suffered in the previous round. To complicate matters, this is a matchup against Bam Adebayo and the Heat's stifling defense. If you're willing to spend for a salary this high, Doncic is the safer option.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.