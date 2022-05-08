FanDuel NBA: Sunday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Sunday features a pair of Game 4 showdowns with both series at 2-1. Oddsmakers appear to have faith in one Game 3 loser bouncing back and another potentially falling short by a relatively narrow margin. With Joel Embiid expected to play for Philadelphia, it's very likely all four teams will be at full strength.

Slate Overview

Phoenix Suns (-2) at Dallas Mavericks (-1) (O/U: 215.0 points)

Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers (-1.5) (O/U: 207.0 points)

The Suns witnessed a strong defensive performance from the Mavericks in Game 3. Dallas's DFS appeal was much higher in their first win of the series with players like Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock picking up their contributions alongside a stellar effort from Luka Doncic. Oddsmakers appear to be expecting a bit of a resurgence for Phoenix in Game 4. But with the spread still narrow, we could once again see multiple strong individual performances on both sides.

The 76ers also broke the ice in their series in Game 3, but did it in even more convincing fashion while also welcoming back Joel Embiid into the fold. The big man had a tangible effect on his team's play on both sides of the floor, but point spread implies the expectation Miami will do a much better job figuring out how to navigate his presence Sunday while trying to prevent the series from being knotted at two.

Injury Situations to Monitor

NOTE: Injury reporting is especially fluid in the NBA, where the status of multiple players can change during the course of a day. Therefore, although the following is a foundation for the latest injury report as of the time the article is written, check back throughout the course of the day with RotoWire for the latest news regarding the status of all players on that night's slate, including those carrying injury designations that aren't listed in this section.

Joel Embiid, PHI (eye/thumb): QUESTIONABLE

Embiid was able to play 36 minutes in his Game 3 return, so he should be back on the floor.

Tyler Herro, MIA (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Herro has been playing through his ankle issue. But if he were to sit, Victor Oladipo could be in line for more minutes.

Kyle Lowry, MIA (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

If Lowry were to have setback after going in Game 3, it would lead to a smaller role for Gabe Vincent (knee).

Other notable injuries:

Gabe Vincent, MIA (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Max Strus, MIA (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

P.J. Tucker, MIA (calf): QUESTIONABLE

Dewayne Dedmon, MIA (illness): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have three healthy players with five-figure salaries on Sunday's slate – Luka Doncic ($11,500), Jimmy Butler ($10,400) and Joel Embiid ($10,000).

Doncic put together another spectacular showing on Friday racking up 56.1 FD points while coming just an assist shy of a triple-double. The star guard has only scored under 50 FD once in six postseason games, making his salary justifiable.

Butler now has back-to-back 50 FD tallies after going off for 33 points in Game 3, and he seems to be the only Heat player who can consistently get the better of the 76ers.

Embiid was able to record 34.7 FD across 36 minutes in his first game back and could be in for an even heavier workload Sunday with a game under his belt and due to the likelihood the Heat plays much more competitive after getting blown out by 20.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Chris Paul, PHO ($9,700)

Paul slumped to 22.4 FD over 36 minutes in Game 3. But as he posted 34.5 and 47.2 in the first two, he should still be popular.

Devin Booker, PHO ($9,000)

Booker just produced a paltry 24.4 FD, but will be in plenty of lineups considering he's recorded over 40 in the first two games.

James Harden, PHI ($8,500)

Harden has shot especially poorly from three-point range during the series, but his name value and upside should keep him in DFS players' minds on Sunday.

Tobias Harris, PHI ($8,300)

Harris saw a big scoring downturn with only nine points with Embiid returning, but he still got to 37 FD and has only scored below 30 once during the postseason.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI ($7,300)

Maxey has managed 45.1 and 36.4 FD in his last two games and hasn't had any bump in salary, which should keep very popular Sunday.

Key Values

Jae Crowder, PHO at DAL ($5,800)

Crowder has been a steady contributor throughout the Suns' postseason run thus far averaging 26.8 FD over the last eight games. What's more, he's picked up the pace by dropping over 30 FD in each of the last two games and 25.1 in Game 1. Crowder encouragingly put up 12 shot attempts in Game 3. And with Dallas not having much of an answer for him thus far, he's a viable play with a sub-$6K salary.

Dorian Finney-Smith, DAL vs. PHO ($5,500)

Finney-Smith bounced back offensively in Game 3 after a two-point effort to register 25.8 FD on the strength of a 14-point, four-rebound, three-steal performance. He also averaged 29.0 FD across the seven games before the clunker on averages of 13.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals. The versatile forward put up a playoff-high 15 shot attempts in Game 3, and a similar level of usage on Sunday could lead to a strong return on what remains a modest salary.

Maxi Kleber, DAL vs. PHO ($4,500)

Kleber was another member of the Mavs who boosted his offensive contributions on Friday with 32.6 FD across 32 minutes. He also scored over 20 in the first two games and generated tallies of 36.7 and 21.1 FD against Utah in the opening round. The floor-spacing big man could once again play a key role in Game 4 as a complementary source of scoring, and his encouraging 46.7 percent success rate from distance over the first three games gives him a chance to quickly pile up points.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.