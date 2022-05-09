NBA Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Monday, May 9

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series.

Al Horford O20.5 points + rebounds (-118)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:50 PM ET

Ken Crites: The Bucks have made it clear they are not going to let Jayson Tatum beat them. Milwaukee can live with Al Horford jumpers, and on the whole, that strategy is working. But it's also allowing Big Al to score 15 points per game three games into this series. He's also snagging 12.3 boards per contest. Robert Williams looks lost guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo, which has led to a larger workload for Horford thus far.

Dillon Brooks O18.5 points (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:00 PM ET

Nick Whalen: With Memphis likely to be without Ja Morant for Game 4, it will have to look elsewhere for offensive production. Brooks comes in fresh after being suspended for Game 3, and he'll play a major role in replacing the 27.7 shots per game – that is a very high number – the Grizzlies are losing from Morant. Overall, it's been a disappointing postseason for Brooks, who's barely shooting above 35 percent from the floor, but he's faced with a major bounceback opportunity tonight.

On a separate note, I'll likely be staying away from betting Celtics-Bucks Game 4, but betting Milwaukee to win the series (-160 at DraftKings) is a more appealing path. Milwaukee is up 2-1, has two of the final four games at home and could take full control of the series with a win tonight. Whether Khris Middleton is able to return before the end of the series or not – it feels pretty unlikely at this juncture – the Bucks have already proven they can win without their best shot-creator.