Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks

The NBA calendar brings two pivotal Game 5's on Tuesday.

First up, the Heat return to Miami after dropping both games in Philadelphia to the 76ers. Joel Embiid could have some extra motivation in the matchup after failing to earn the league's MVP Award, which was given to Nikola Jokic. In the second game of the evening, the Mavericks are coming off of two straight wins in Dallas to even their series with the Suns at two games apiece.

Let's discuss which players from these two games to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Devin Booker, PHO vs. DAL ($37): Booker has nearly matched his averages during the regular season by putting up 26.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game in this series with the Mavericks. He's also averaged 40 minutes per game, a trend that should continue with the Suns facing what might be a must-win game at home. Combine his hefty usage rate with plenty if playing time and Booker comes with a tremendously high floor.

Victor Oladipo, MIA vs. PHI ($12): The Heat are desperately searching for someone to help take some of the scoring pressure off of Jimmy Butler. Oladipo attempted 10 free-throws in Game 4 on his way to scored 15 points. He also logged 32 minutes, which were the most that he has played in a game this series. At this cheap salary, it could be worth taking a chance that he at least approaches 30 minutes again in Game 5.

Guard to Avoid

Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL at PHO ($20): It's tough to see the appeal with Dinwiddie at this salary. He hasn't scored more than 23.6 Yahoo points in a game this series, and he hasn't topped 25.2 Yahoo points since Luka Doncic returned from injury. Expect him to continue to have a limited role off the bench.

FORWARDS

Jimmy Butler, MIA vs. PHI ($41): With his teammates struggling, Butler has taken matters into his own hands. Across the last two games, he has combined to score 73 points on 42 shot attempts and 23 free-throw attempts. He's scored at least 50.8 Yahoo points in three straight games, and should continue to have a crazy usage rate with the Heat trying to rebound from back-to-back losses.

Jae Crowder, PHO vs. DAL ($16): Crowder may not be a flashy option, but he's been a reliable one. He's scored at least 25.1 Yahoo points in all four games against the Mavericks, and he topped 32 Yahoo points twice. His three-point shooting and defense are key for the Suns, so expect him to continue to play enough minutes to have a favorable opportunity to provide value.

Forward to Avoid

Mikal Bridges, PHO vs. DAL ($23): Bridges only scored 16.8 Yahoo points in Game 4, which was an anomaly for him given that he had scored at least 25.7 Yahoo points in all previous games in the playoffs. The problem is, he's only surpassed 30 Yahoo points in three of those 10 games. Crowder provides similar upside at a significantly cheaper salary, so it might be best to stay away from Bridges.

CENTERS

Deandre Ayton, PHO vs. DAL ($28): Ayton is a difficult matchup for a Mavericks team that doesn't have much of a presence in the paint. Following a dud in Game 2 in which he was in early foul trouble, Ayton has produced back-to-back double-doubles. As long as he can stay out of foul trouble, it's fare to expect similar production from him in Game 5.

Maxi Kleber, DAL at PHO ($11): Kleber stands out if you want to fade the trio of Embiid, Ayton and Bam Adebayo ($29). While they all have significantly higher upsides, their salaries will also do far more damage to your budget. Kleber is having a productive series, scoring at least 20.1 Yahoo points in each game. If you want to load up elsewhere, then Kleber makes for a fine option at center.

Center to Avoid

Joel Embiid, PHI at MIA ($50): The narrative for this game is that Embiid could be playing with a chip on his shoulder after missing out on the MVP award. While that could be the case, this is still a very difficult matchup against one of the best defensive teams in the league. Adebayo and company have held him under 40 Yahoo points in both games that he's played. If you want to roll with a top-tier salary player, Butler or Luka Doncic ($56) are probably safer choices.

