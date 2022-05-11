Yahoo DFS Basketball: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Two more pivotal playoff games await us Wednesday night.

First up, the Celtics and Bucks are tied at two games apiece after the Celtics mounted a comeback win in Game 4. They have regained homecourt advantage, with the series shifting back to Boston for Game 5. For the second game, the Grizzlies will be trying to stave off elimination when they face the Warriors in Memphis. They will have to do so without Ja Morant (knee), who also missed their Game 4 defeat.

Let's discuss some players to target for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Jrue Holiday, MIL at BOS ($35): Holiday was as cold as ice from the field in Game 4, shooting just 5-for-22. However, he still chipped in seven rebounds, nine assists and three steals on his way to scoring 44.9 Yahoo points. With Khris Middleton (knee) out, Holiday has had a monster series, averaging 21.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.8 steals. Expect his floor to remain extremely high for Game 5.

Tyus Jones, MEM vs. GS ($17): The Grizzlies received some devastating news Tuesday with Morant considered to be doubtful to play again during the playoffs. Luckily for them, they have one of the best backup point guards in the league in Jones. He stepped up with Morant out in Game 4, scoring 35.6 Yahoo points while logging a whopping 41 minutes.

Guard to Avoid

Klay Thompson, GS at MEM ($25): The Warriors pulled out an ugly win in Game 4 in which several of their stars struggled offensively. Thompson was one of them, shooting 6-for-20 from the field, including 0-for-7 from behind the arc. He's only shooting 35.2 percent from the field in this series, so it might be best to avoid him until he shows signs of breaking out of his slump.

FORWARDS

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL at BOS ($58): Despite the Bucks losing Game 4, Giannis provided another monster stat line. He wasn't overly efficient, but he still finished with 34 points, 18 rebounds and five assists over 41 minutes. Efficiency could continue to be a problem against one of the best defensive teams in the league, but Giannis's hefty usage rate and ability to contribute in multiple areas still makes him an extremely appealing option.

Al Horford, BOS vs. MIL ($26): Simply put, Horford is the reason why the Celtics won Game 4. He stepped up in a big way with Robert Williams III (knee) out, recording 30 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one block. Williams is questionable for Game 5, so if he's out again, Horford stands out as a top option. Even if Williams does play, though, he could see limited minutes, which still makes Horford worth adding to your entry.

Forward to Avoid

Draymond Green, GS at MEM ($23): Green's game doesn't exactly translate well to fantasy. He rarely looks for his own shot, which has contributed to him scoring a total of 19 points in this series. Horford has significantly higher upside at a salary that is only three dollars more, so taking a chance on Green to have a rare breakout scoring night isn't necessary.

CENTERS

Brook Lopez, MIL at BOS ($17): With the Celtics mostly playing small, Lopez has had a good series on the boards, hauling in 8.3 rebounds per game. That has helped him score at least 27.4 Yahoo points three times. The center options aren't great for this slate, but Lopez might be one of the safer choices.

Steven Adams, MEM vs. GS ($12): After barely playing during the first three games of this series, the Grizzlies decided to shake things up and start Adams in Game 4. He made an immediate impact, scoring 36.5 Yahoo points over 27 minutes. Given that the Grizzlies nearly pulled out a victory, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Adams remain in the starting five.

Center to Avoid

Brandon Clarke, MEM vs. GS ($17): With Adams re-entering the rotation, Clarke logged just 12 minutes in Game 4. He's seen his playing time decrease in each game of this series, which is a disturbing trend for a player who made a huge impact in the first round against the Timberwolves. Lopez has the exact same salary, so it's difficult to justify taking a chance on Clarke.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.