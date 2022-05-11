Around the Association: Tuesday Recap + Player Props, DFS Plays for Wednesday Night

This article is part of our NBA Daily Recap series.

Welcome to another edition of Around the Association. Here is all of the fantasy-relevant news that you need to know.

Tuesday's Playoff Action

Turn up the Heat

Miami got off to a quick start in Game 5 and refused to look back with a dominant 120-85 victory. Jimmy Butler was great throughout and ended with 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes. The 32-year-old has had a strong series against his former team, averaging 26.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the first five games. The Heat need one more victory to advance to their second Conference Finals in the last three seasons. Max Strus had his best game of the series with 19 points (7-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes. In fact, this was the 26-year-old's first career double-double as he continues to impress for Miami. While Strus has effectively taken Duncan Robinson's spot in the rotation, the Michigan product finally saw the court during the blowout win. Robinson ended with just four points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 13 minutes, but it is certainly encouraging to see him back on the floor.

This was an incredibly ugly game for Philadelphia as Miami's lockdown defense was on full display. Joel Embiid was the team's leading scorer, but he only ended with 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes. If Philadelphia wants to get back into this series, they need much more from their star center going forward. James Harden was also held in check with 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes. It has not been a pretty postseason for the 10-time All-Star. Harden is averaging 19.8 points per game thus far, which would be his lowest playoff scoring average since he was a 22-year-old in OKC. Along with Embiid, Harden must improve his play for Philadelphia to have a shot to move on.



Here come the Suns

After the Mavericks held control for nearly all of the first half, Phoenix flipped the script in the second and rolled to a 110-80 win. The Suns are now just one win away from advancing to their second straight Western Conference Finals.

Devin Booker was great in the victory with a team-high 28 points (11-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 35 minutes. The All-Star guard has been great this series, boasting averages of 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game thus far. Mikal Bridges had his best defensive game of the postseason in the win. The Villanova product ended with 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and four steals. Bridges defensive efforts seriously helped the Suns get back into the contest and ultimately roll to a colossal win.

Luka Doncic started off the game hot but cooled down a bit in the second half en route to 28 points (10-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals over 35 minutes. The 23-year-old is averaging 32.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.4 dimes per contest over the first five games of the series. With Dallas officially having its back against the wall, I am fully expecting a monstrous Game 6 out of Doncic on Thursday. Jalen Brunson: 21 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes.



Previewing Wednesday's Slate

Player Prop Corner

Jrue Holiday : Over 20.5 points (-110 at DraftKings) Holiday hasn't had the most efficient series (33.7 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from deep), but the veteran point guard continues to hoist shots up. Holiday has taken at least 20 shots in each of the first four games of the series and is averaging 21.3 points thus far. If we look at the regular season, as well, Holiday has recorded 11 games with at least 20 attempts while averaging 24.7 points per game over those contests, making this 20.5 line seem a bit low. With Khris Middleton (knee) on the sidelines still, there is no reason to not expect yet another aggressive shooting game from Holiday.

Jaren Jackson : Over 17.5 points (-105 at DraftKings) The 22-year-old forward seemed to take advantage of Ja Morant (knee) being ruled out of Game 4, ending with 21 points (7-21 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT) in the loss. This marked Jackson's first time recording over 20 field goal attempts this postseason and he is bound to positively regress from his brutal deep shooting game. With Morant on the sidelines again, I am expecting another 20-plus point outing from Jackson.



DFS Corner