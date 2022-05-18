Yahoo DFS Basketball: Western Conference Finals Game 1

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The Western Conference Finals tip off Wednesday with the Warriors playing host to the Mavericks. Let's discuss some players to consider for Yahoo's single-game contest.

In addition to selecting two flex players, there are three multiplier positions in this single-game format. A player slotted into the Megastar spot will earn double their fantasy points scored. The Superstar spot will earn 1.5x their fantasy points. Finally, the Star will earn 1.2x their fantasy points.

Multipliers

Megastar (2x) and Superstar (1.5x): Luka Doncic ($56) or Stephen Curry ($37)

These are your only two options unless you're trying to be contrarian. Doncic will be chalk – he has the highest usage rate in the playoffs (44%) and is projected for 10 more Yahoo Fantasy Points than Curry. Dallas' entire offense runs through him. Curry is the go-to option for Golden State, but his usage is "just" 32.3%, as the Warriors play a more egalitarian style that gets more players directly involved. Flipping these two – Doncic at Superstar and Curry at Megastar – is an easy way to make your lineup more unique to give you higher upside for tournament formats.

Star (1.2x): Klay Thompson ($26), Jalen Brunson ($28), Draymond Green ($24), Andrew Wiggins ($22), Jordan Poole ($28)

These are the players directly involved in their team's respective offenses that often provide high floors. Thompson can catch fire from three. Brunson is the Mavs' release valve when Doncic is tired or struggling. Green is the hub of Golden State's offense. Wiggins gets open looks due to everyone else's gravity. Poole is a microwave scorer. Everyone here should be expected to see at least 30 minutes and could push 40 in an extremely competitive game. If you're playing Curry at Megastar and Doncic at superstar, you'll want to make sure Brunson is in a flex spot. A game where Doncic struggles likely means Brunson will see more usage. Green also makes sense, since a big game from Curry probably means plenty of assists from Green.

Flex Plays

Spencer Dinwiddie ($19), Maxi Kleber ($11), Otto Porter ($11)

These are the fringe guys expected to see 15-25 minutes. Dallas and Golden State will probably end up trending toward small-ball with Draymond Green and Maxi Kleber at center. So, that makes Kleber one of the higher-upside flex plays, and he could be worth a flier as a "Star" if you want to have a more unique lineup. Dinwiddie should be popular as well due to his high usage when he's in the game and is another guy worth considering for the "Star" spot if you're open to some risk. Porter will likely have the lowest roster rate of this group since he missed Game 6 against the Grizzlies and has been out of the public eye compared to Dinwiddie and Kleber.

Players to Avoid

Dwight Powell ($10), Kevon Looney ($12)

Assuming the matchups trend small, that will mean fewer minutes for Powell and Looney. The result could also be more minutes for Davis Bertans ($10) and Jonathan Kuminga ($10), who could be worth fliers as inexpensive flex options to differentiate your lineup, but there's certainly risk that they see 10 minutes or fewer.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Alex Barutha plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel Username: unclestosh99, DraftKings Username: Roto_Alex.