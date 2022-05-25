Around the Association: Mavs Dodge the Sweep + Player Props for Celtics-Heat Game 5

This article is part of our NBA Daily Recap series.

Welcome back to another edition of Around the Association. The Conference Finals continued

Tuesday with Game 4 between Dallas and Golden State. Here is all of the fantasy-relevant playoff information you need to know:

Tuesday Recap

Dallas figures it out

With their backs against the wall, the Mavericks were able to avoid getting swept after winning Game 4 119-109. Luka Doncic stuffed the stat sheet in the win, finishing with 30 points (10-26 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals across 38 minutes. The 23-year-old has now rattled off three straight games with at least 30 points as he tries to keep Dallas from getting sent home. Dorian Finney-Smith continued his trend of being a much more efficient option at home for Dallas during the postseason. The veteran forward is averaging 13.8 points per game at home compared to 9.8 points per game on the road since the playoffs have begun.

Stephen Curry was the only Warriors player to have much of an offensive spark in the loss, ending with a team-high 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 33 minutes. Since rejoining Golden State's starting lineup in the playoffs, Curry is averaging 26.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Jonathan Kuminga had a solid outing, recording 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes with Otto Porter sidelined.



