Around the Association: Mavs Dodge the Sweep + Player Props for Celtics-Heat Game 5

Welcome back to another edition of Around the Association. The Conference Finals continued
Tuesday with Game 4 between Dallas and Golden State. Here is all of the fantasy-relevant playoff information you need to know:
Tuesday Recap
Dallas figures it out
- With their backs against the wall, the Mavericks were able to avoid getting swept after winning Game 4 119-109. Luka Doncic stuffed the stat sheet in the win, finishing with 30 points (10-26 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals across 38 minutes. The 23-year-old has now rattled off three straight games with at least 30 points as he tries to keep Dallas from getting sent home.
- Dorian Finney-Smith continued his trend of being a much more efficient option at home for Dallas during the postseason. The veteran forward is averaging 13.8 points per game at home compared to 9.8 points per game on the road since the playoffs have begun.
- Stephen Curry was the only Warriors player to have much of an offensive spark in the loss, ending with a team-high 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 33 minutes. Since rejoining Golden State's starting lineup in the playoffs, Curry is averaging 26.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.
- Jonathan Kuminga had a solid outing, recording 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes with Otto Porter sidelined.
Wednesday's Player Props
- Jimmy Butler OVER 24.5 points (-105)
- Miami's star forward burned us last time out, but his line is still too low, so we're diving back in. Butler himself insisted that his rough Game 4 outing was not due to injury, so while that maybe makes the no-show even more concerning, we'll have to take him at his word. Butler is averaging 28.0 points per game at home during the playoffs and is in a prime spot to smash his 24.5 point line.
- Gabe Vincent OVER 6.5 points (-108)
- Since Kyle Lowry returned to Miami's lineup, Vincent has been underwhelming, averaging just 4.5 points and 4.0 assists across 23.0 minutes per game. However, the 25-year-old still hoisted 10 shot attempts last game and remains heavily involved in the rotation. Vincent is averaging 11.4 points per game at home in the postseason and could remain in a larger role if Tyler Herro misses another contest.