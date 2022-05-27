FanDuel NBA: Friday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

There's only one matchup, but the Celtics' Game 5 win in Miami had the feel of a potential knockout blow. The Heat have been held to only 162 total points in the last two games, with Jimmy Butler suffering an offensive downturn. Boston had pretty much rendered Miami a DFS wasteland with its defensive effort in the last two, and there could be similar results considering the TD Garden hosting Friday's potential elimination game.

With just one game on the ledger, we're dealing with FanDuel's single-game contest rosters, which are comprised as follows:

· MVP- (Garners points at 2x the normal rate)

· STAR- (Garners points at 1.5x the normal rate)

· PRO- (Garners points at 1.2x the normal rate)

· Two Utility spots- (Garner points at normal rate)

With the valuation also being different than in conventional FanDuel contests on multi-game slates and top players inevitably headed for heavy rostering, there are definitely strategic elements particular to single-game lineups. Finding key value plays for the two utility spots is undoubtedly key as it enables you to fill out the multiplier spots with some of the top projected producers.

Slate Overview

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics (-8.5) (Projected total: 201.0 points)

The Celtics' status as heavy favorites is particularly noteworthy for a postseason do-or-die scenario against the conference's top seed, but it speaks to their thorough domination of Miami the last two outings. As mentioned earlier, the Heat have not been favorable from a DFS standpoint with Butler shooting 7-for-32 in the last two and Bam Adebayo unable to maintain game-to-game consistency. The remaining members of Miami's rotation have also been DFS wildcards for the most part, especially against Boston's suffocating defense.

In contrast, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart - when healthy - have generally been highly reliable options throughout the series. Al Horford has also been an asset as a scorer, rebounder or both while contributing multiple blocks in three straight. While Friday's spread does imply a potential pull-away victory for Boston - and in turn, potentially abbreviated minutes for some of the team's stars - the body of work so far this series supports the notion of some strong individual performances.

Positional Breakdown

FanDuel single-game rosters don't have traditional positions that match those on a starting five, so we'll instead break down some candidates for the top three multiplier positions:

MVP (2x): Jayson Tatum ($16,000) and Jimmy Butler ($15,000) remain as the clear-cut top candidates following their Game 3 efforts.

Tatum has scored between 40.5 to 51.1 FD points in four of the first five games this series, with a Game 3 clunker the only exception. While that outlier did occur at TD Garden, he should naturally once again boast sky-high usage in such a critical matchup.

Butler's struggles over the last two games have already been detailed, but his upside is undeniable and he's likely to take his game to another level with the Heat's backs against the wall. He still produced 35.2 FD in Game 5 despite a highly inefficient night and has also managed tallies of 78.3 and 40.7 in Games 1 and 2.

STAR (1.5x): Whichever of the two mega-stars mentioned above doesn't fill your MVP slot is naturally the prime candidate here, but a case could also reasonably be made for Jaylen Brown ($14,000), Al Horford ($13,000) and Bam Adebayo ($12,500).

Brown bounced back from his one poor shooting effort to generate 33.3 FD on 10-for-19 shooting from the floor in Game 5 and has averaged 37.1 FD this series.

Horford just delivered 39.9 FD points on Wednesday and hasproduced 47.3 and 37.1 FD during the two previous appearances. His propensity to supplement with defensive stats is certainly a plus, and dating back to Game 1 of the semis against the Bucks has put up 38.6 FD per game on 52.5 percent shooting - including 44.7 percent from distance.

Adebayo has been neutralized at times by Horford and Robert Williams, but is coming off an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double in Game 5 that produced 33.5 FD. He also managed 66 FD in Game 3 when Butler sat the second half to provide the necessary ceiling for this multiplier spot.

PRO (1.2x): Whichever of the trio mentioned for the STAR position is certainly a consideration for the PRO, as are Marcus Smart ($12,000) and Robert Williams ($11,500).

Smart's health will naturally have to be monitored considering his questionable status. But if he's announced as starting and without restrictions, he makes for an excellent 1.2x multiplier candidate. The veteran defensive wizard recorded only 16 DK points on Wednesday, but logged a modest 24 minutes. However, Smart posted 63.8 and 27.3 FD in Games 2 and 3 and has averaged a solid 32.0 FD even factoring in a handful of subpar efforts.

Williams is another member of the Celtics dealing with a nagging lower-body injury that has him listed as questionable, but he's certainly worthy for selection if he's available. The big man has generated 28.8 to 35.3 FD in three of the four games he's seen this series and his ability to check every box on the stat sheet makes him a very good salary-saving play.

Injury Situations to Monitor

NOTE: Injury reporting is especially fluid in the NBA, where the status of multiple players can change during the course of a day. Therefore, although the following is a foundation for the latest injury report as of the time the article is written (usually late morning Eastern time), check back throughout the course of the day with RotoWire for the latest news regarding the status of all players on that night's slate.

Marcus Smart, BOS (ankle)/ Status: QUESTIONABLE

If Smart were unable to go for a second straight game, Derrick White would be due for a start at point guard.

Robert Williams, BOS (knee)/ Status: QUESTIONABLE

Williams has managed to play through his knee soreness the last two games, but Daniel Theis would likely draw a start at center if he were to sit.

Tyler Herro, MIA (groin)/ Status: QUESTIONABLE

If Herro can't go, Victor Oladipo would be due to a bump in minutes off the bench.

Max Strus, MIA (hamstring)/ Status: QUESTIONABLE

Head coach Erik Spoelstra noted Wednesday he expects Strus to be available in his usual starting role.

Kyle Lowry, MIA (hamstring)/ Status: QUESTIONABLE

Spoelstra also mentioned Wednesday he expects Lowry to be ready.

Other notable injuries:

P.J. Tucker, MIA (knee)/ Status: QUESTIONABLE

Gabe Vincent, MIA (hamstring)/ Status: QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

The two highest-salaried players on the slate are Jayson Tatum ($16,000) and Jimmy Butler ($15,000). As already detailed in Positional Breakdown section, either is capable of elite production and should see very heavy usage Friday.

Expected Chalk

With only one game, the likes of Jaylen Brown ($14,000), Al Horford ($13,000) and Bam Adebayo ($12,500) should also be very popular.

Key Values

Note: On a multi-game slate, I typically try to highlight players that would be considered under-the-radar plays in this section. Naturally, with such a limited player pool, there will be very few low-rostered players that are likely to also be viable from a DFS perspective, so I'll instead focus on two of the best candidates to provide a strong return relative to salary for the two Utility spots in single-game lineups:

Derrick White, BOS ($9,000)

White has been outstanding the last two games averaging 34.6 FD while drawing one spot start for Smart in Game 4. However, White also enjoyed a robust role off the bench on Wednesday even with Smart starting and generated 28.7 FD across 29 minutes. He also has produced three other tallies over 20 FD since Game 4 against the Bucks, and could overdeliver nicely on his salary if Smart's minutes are limited in any way or if he misses outright.

Duncan Robinson, MIA ($7,500)

Robinson has registered over 20 FD in three of four matchups and has logged over 20 minutes in the last two with the Heat falling behind by significant margins in the second half. The sharpshooter can naturally quickly rack up scoring due to his long-distance prowess, and it's certainly possible he sees another solid workload off the bench in garbage time with Miami a significant underdog.

Also consider: Kyle Lowry, MIA ($9,500)

