DraftKings NBA: Friday Cheat Sheet

Slate Overview

MIA at BOS (-8.5), O/U: 201

The Celtics won the last two games and have momentum in their favor as they look to close out the series on home court and book a ticket to the Finals. The Heat picked up a road victory in Game 3 and will need to step up again to keep their season alive.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA: Tyler Herro (groin), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee) - Questionable

Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin could be up for more opportunity.

BOS: Marcus Smart (ankle), Robert Williams (knee) - Questionable

Payton Pritchard and Derrick White have to step up if Smart is out. Grant Williams and Daniel Theis will receive additional playing time if Williams can't go.

Elite Players

Guards

Marcus Smart ($11,400)

Smart missed Game 4, but was back on Wednesday and managed 17.3 DK points over 24 minutes. He's averaging 15.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals during the playoffs and should be ready to produce big and help the Celtics close out the series.

Jaylen Brown ($14,700)

Brown is averaging 25.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the Conference Finals and has gone over 40 DK points in three of the five matchups. He went off for 40 points at home in Game 3 and has the benefit of home-court advantage on Friday.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler ($15,300)

Butler racked up 41 points in the series opener, but hasn't enjoyed the same success since. His second-highest scoring total was 29 in Game 2 before he failed to score in double-digits the next two and registering just 13 points on Wednesday. He has to come up big tonight to help the Heat avoid elimination.

Bam Adebayo ($13,200)

Adebayo is averaging 14.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 blocks through the conference finals, including an impressive showing in Game 3 where he totaled 63.5 DK points. He logged two double-doubles this series and needs another complete effort to get Miami to a Game 7.

Al Horford ($11,700)

Horford has been great throughout the postseason averaging 12.9 points, 9.3 rebounds 3.4 assists and 1.7 blocks and has gone over 30 DK points in three of four games this series. He also has an advantage against the Heat's relatively small frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum ($16,500)

Tatum has been stellar throughout the playoffs, including coming off back-to-back effort topping 50 DK points. He's also averaging 23.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals this series and could come up with another huge performance to help the Celtics advance.

Value Picks

Victor Oladipo ($7,800)

Oladipo is averaging 10.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals the last five outings, including 38.5 DK points in Game 4.

Derrick White ($8,100)

White continues to play a key role off the bench and has exceeded 25 DK points in each of the last two with 39 DK in Game 4.

Caleb Martin ($1,800)

Martin has logged consistent playing time in the Conference Finals with 7.8 points and 3.6 rebounds over 16 minutes per game.

Grant Williams ($7,500)

Williams is averaging 9.6 points and 4.2 rebounds this series and has surpassed 20 DK points in two of the five games.

P.J. Tucker ($6,600)

Tucker is listed as questionable, but he hasn't missed a game so far this postseason. He topped 25 DK points in two of the last three and is averaging 6.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals this series.

