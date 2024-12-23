NBA Betting
NBA Betting Picks Today: Free Expert Player Props and Bets for Monday

Written by 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
Published on December 23, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

I'm taking the UNDER on Wendell Carter scoring 9.5 points

(BetRivers, +102, 11:30am EST)

Ken Crites: The Magic are -10.5 underdogs facing the Celtics in Orlando.  I don't see how the Magic can stick with their "big" line-up for long while Boston is raining down three-pointers.  Carter and Goga Bitadze will need to give way to folks like Jonathan Isaac and Cole Anthony for Orlando to better guard the perimeter and score more.  Carter is averaging 7.2 points per game this season, though injuries to Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero have forced him to step up recently.  Still, he's averaged only 6.6 points per contest since returning from a foot injury.  Boston ranks 8th in points allowed per game to Centers and 11th for power forwards.  The K-Train is a poor 5-6 this season, so feel free to fade.

Raptors-Knicks U227.0

DraftKings, 1:48 PM CT

The Knicks' offensive potential worries me here, but this should be a spot in which they can slow the game down and dictate pace. Meanwhile, Toronto is on the second night of a back-to-back and could again be without RJ Barrett. Four of Toronto's last five games have gone under this number, while the same is true for New York, including a 113-108 win over the Raptors on Dec. 9.

Zach LaVine O2.5 made three-pointers vs. Bucks

DraftKings, 1:48 PM CT

LaVine is averaging 3.9 makes per game over his last 14 games, a run in which he's gone over this number 11 times. At -180, there's not much standalone value here, but it's a good prop to tie into some other interests on Monday's slate.

Luka Doncic O7.5 assists vs. Trail Blazers

DraftKings, 1:48 PM CT

Assuming Doncic actually plays – he's currently questionable – I think we're getting a good number, considering Portland ranks behind only Washington in assists allowed to opponents. Doncic is averaging 8.2 APG on the year and has gone over this number in four of his last six contests, including posting 13 assists in a win over Portland on Dec. 1.

