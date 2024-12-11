NBA Betting
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Wednesday's NBA Cup Games

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on December 11, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Jabari Smith Jr. over 1.5 blocks vs. Warriors (+230)

DraftKings, 4:31 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The third-year forward has stepped up on defense lately, averaging 2.1 blocks in 35.3 minutes across his past seven games. That's great heading into this matchup, as the Warriors are getting blocked the second-most per 48 minutes (7.2) over the past 10 games. It's especially nice that we're getting over 2-to-1 odds.

Jalen Brunson O2.5 made threes vs. Hawks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:11 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Brunson has gone over this number in four of his last five games and eight of his last 11, and he took a season-high 11 three-point attempts in the Knicks' previous meeting with the Hawks in early November. Over the last 10 games, Atlanta ranks fifth in opponents' three-point volume, allowing teams to take more than 40 threes per game.

