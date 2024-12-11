NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Wednesday's NBA Cup Games

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Jabari Smith Jr. over 1.5 blocks vs. Warriors (+230)

DraftKings, 4:31 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The third-year forward has stepped up on defense lately, averaging 2.1 blocks in 35.3 minutes across his past seven games. That's great heading into this matchup, as the Warriors are getting blocked the second-most per 48 minutes (7.2) over the past 10 games. It's especially nice that we're getting over 2-to-1 odds.

Jalen Brunson O2.5 made threes vs. Hawks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:11 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Brunson has gone over this number in four of his last five games and eight of his last 11, and he took a season-high 11 three-point attempts in the Knicks' previous meeting with the Hawks in early November. Over the last 10 games, Atlanta ranks fifth in opponents' three-point volume, allowing teams to take more than 40 threes per game.