2024 Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Where to Draft These Polarizing Players

This article is part of our Player Rankings series.
This season's fantasy basketball drafts bring some tough decisions, especially when it comes to ranking certain players. These tricky picks can make or break your 2024 NBA fantasy team. Nick and Alex break down the players who are hardest to evaluate, giving you the info you need to make smart choices in your draft.
Toughest Players to Rank
- Joel Embiid, 76ers
- Paolo Banchero, Magic
- Lauri Markkanen, Jazz
- Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors
- The New York Knicks
- Coby White, Bulls
- Cam Thomas, Nets
Draft Strategy Tips
Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice:
- Check out custom NBA Fantasy Projections and Fantasy Basketball Rankings
- Look into Fantasy Basketball Mock Drafts
- Listen to a Fantasy Basketball Podcast
- Check in on Fantasy Basketball Player News
- Read Fantasy Basketball Articles
- Dive into RotoWire's Fantasy Basketball Draft Kit
- Study NBA Depth Charts
- See RotoWire's Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings