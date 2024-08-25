Fantasy Basketball
2024 Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Where to Draft These Polarizing Players

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on August 25, 2024

This article is part of our Player Rankings series.

This season's fantasy basketball drafts bring some tough decisions, especially when it comes to ranking certain players. These tricky picks can make or break your 2024 NBA fantasy team. Nick and Alex break down the players who are hardest to evaluate, giving you the info you need to make smart choices in your draft.

Toughest Players to Rank

  • Joel Embiid, 76ers
  • Paolo Banchero, Magic
  • Lauri Markkanen, Jazz
  • Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors
  • The New York Knicks
  • Coby White, Bulls
  • Cam Thomas, Nets

Draft Strategy Tips

Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice:

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
