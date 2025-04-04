Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Friday, April 4

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Jayson Tatum over 1.5 steals (+225, FanDuel)

Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics, 7:30 PM ET

Alex Barutha: As of writing, Boston is a 14-point favorite in this game, but Tatum hasn't been a victim of rest in big wins. He's played at least 30 minutes in 19 of his past 20 appearances. Though Tatum isn't a high-volume steals player (1.1 STL per game on the season), this is a good opportunity to bank on him having one of his better games at over 2-to-1 odds. Over the Suns' recent 5-game stretch, opponents are swiping the most steals per 48 minutes in the NBA against them.

Max Strus over 2.5 threes (+132, BetRivers)

Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs, 8:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: A lot of books have this at 1.5 threes with heavy juice to the over, but I'd just rather take the plus-money at a higher number. Strus has taken 4+ threes in 11 of his past 12 games, making 2.3 per game at 42% during that stretch. When these teams played last month, Strus had four made threes. During the Spurs' recent six-game stretch where they've gone 1-5, they've allowed the fourth-most made threes per 48 minutes.