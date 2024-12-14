This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Hawks vs. Bucks: Under 228.0 total points -110 @ bet365

There's no question the Hawks have been one of the most entertaining teams in the NBA Cup, though that hasn't always translated to high-scoring affairs. Their games might be trending in the wrong direction regarding the high-scoring factor, as they defeated the New York Knicks by a 108-100 score in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals. Plus, their most recent two games in this tournament have not reached the 228-point mark, which is where the line is set for Saturday.

Even though six of the Hawks' last 10 games have surpassed that point total, it's worth noting that the games in which it happened came against the Knicks, Cavaliers, Hornets… and Bucks. Their previous meeting on Dec. 4 finished with a 119-104 win for Atlanta. The stakes will be incredibly high for this matchup, so it'd be fair to expect something extra regarding the defensive intensity. Considering the context of the matchup and the way the Hawks have failed to replicate their scoring exploits against contending teams, this one could lean toward the under in total points.

Hawks vs. Bucks: Gary Trent over 8.5 total points +105 @ bet365

This line looks absurdly low, even if we consider that Trent will come off the bench. His most recent outing saw him score just six points while going 2-for-4 from three-point-range, but Trent has scored in double digits in 10 of his last 13 games in which he hasn't started. The Hawks should focus most of their attention on trying to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, which should open up opportunities. Enter Trent, who seems to have shaken off his slow start to the season and is now a reliable scoring weapon off the bench for Milwaukee.

Since moving to the bench on Nov. 7, except for the games in which he played less than 10 minutes, Trent has played 13 straight games. The numbers over that stretch are promising, with averages of 11.2 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the floor and an impressive 50 percent from three-point range. Trent also scored in double digits the last time he faced the Hawks, putting up 11 points despite shooting 4-for-11 from the field and 3-for-9 from beyond the arc. Trent should have plenty of opportunities to continue his decent scoring run as a sharpshooting option off the bench.

Rockets vs. Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 10.5 total rebounds + assists -115 @ bet365

Few could question the impact Gilgeous-Alexander has on the Thunder's offensive scheme. He's the undisputed go-to option regardless of who's with him on the court, and he's been putting up elite numbers that merit him MVP consideration once again, just like in the previous two seasons. However, the star guard is more than a one-dimensional scorer, as he can crash the boards and create for others if needed. Considering that the Rockets will probably establish their defensive game plan in slowing Gilgeous-Alexander down, don't be surprised if the Canadian finds other ways to contribute.

Considering that, going for the over on the rebounds + assists combo isn't the worst idea. Gilgeous-Alexander will match up with a combination of Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and Amen Thompson throughout the game, so he won't have it easy as a scorer. However, he's a proven playmaker and effective rebounder. He's averaging 11.7 rebounds + assists this season, marking the third time he's averaged at least 10 in those two categories combined over the last four seasons. It's worth noting that he grabbed eight boards and dished out five dimes the last time he met the Rockets during a 119-116 loss on Dec. 1, although he also scored 32 points in that contest. In what promises to be a tight game, look for SGA to contribute more than just scoring while planning to carry the Thunder to the NBA Cup Final.