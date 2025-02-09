Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for February 9

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

76ers vs. Bucks: Bucks to win and both teams to score at least 100 points +105 @ bet365

The Bucks and the 76ers are both going through adjustments, albeit for very different reasons. While the Bucks are integrating Kyle Kuzma into their offensive scheme following the trade with the Wizards that sent Khris Middleton to Washington, the 76ers are adjusting lots of moving parts due to injuries and recent personnel moves. Even though the Bucks won't have Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), this could end up being a high-scoring affair either way, with neither team being particularly known for their defensive prowess.

It's worth noting that seven of Milwaukee's last eight games have seen both teams reaching the 100-point mark, with the Bucks going 2-5 in that span. Meanwhile, the 76ers, who are listing Joel Embiid (knee) as questionable but will feature the duo of Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, are on a stretch of seven consecutive games with both teams reaching the 100-point plateau, though they've gone a mere 3-4 in that span.

Hornets vs. Pistons: LaMelo Ball to record over 34.5 points + assists -115 @ bet365

Ball recorded 24 points and 10 assists in Friday's win over the Spurs following a five-game absence, and the star floor general will look to deliver another solid outing while leading the Hornets offense and enjoying a high usage rate. Even though the Pistons are a much-improved unit compared to their 2023-24 version, they're still suspect on defense.

Ball could take advantage of that situation, especially if Cade Cunningham (ankle) doesn't play, although the All-Star guard is likely to return Sunday. Regardless of Cunningham's availability, it's worth noting that Ball hasn't reached the 35-points-plus-assists mark since Jan. 17. This matchup looks like a great option for him to bounce back.

Raptors vs. Rockets: Jalen Green to score over 22.5 points -120 @ bet365

Green is coming off a 28-point effort in the win over the Mavericks on Saturday, and while this will be the second half of a back-to-back set, the Rockets need their star guard to be at his best Sunday. For what it's worth, the Rockets are in the midst of a six-game losing streak, and over that span, Green has averaged 23.3 points on 41.9 percent shooting, 4.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds over 37.5 minutes per game.

Green has also reached the 20-point mark four times during that stretch, and those numbers are encouraging given that the Raptors aren't particularly known for their defensive prowess. Green should have the edge in the individual matchup against Gradey Dick.