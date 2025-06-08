This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets for Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals: Pacers vs. Thunder

Over 228.5 Total Points (-110), bet365

The Thunder can easily outperform teams when playing at home and have shown that in the playoffs, scoring at least 118 points in seven of their 10 home matchups this season. That wasn't the case in Game 1 of the series Thursday, however, when they were limited to a playoff-worst 110-point haul in the 111-110 loss. However, one thing the Thunder do well is bouncing back after a loss. The only time they lost at home in the current playoff run was a 121-119 loss to the Denver Nuggets, and in their next game, they responded by scoring 149 points. Given their need for a win and the fact that the Pacers play at a very high pace, I don't anticipate this game being a low-scoring matchup like Game 1. Even if the previous four home Thunder games in the playoffs have ended with under 228.5 total points, that streak should end here.

Pacers to Cover +10.5 Spread (-105), bet365

The Pacers not only covered the spread as the underdog in the series opener, but they ended up winning thanks to a late jumper from Tyrese Haliburton with 0.3 seconds left in the game. The Thunder are massive favorites for the second game of the series, which shouldn't be surprising given their impressive record at home and the fact that they also posted the best record in the league during the regular season. However, don't expect the Pacers to be blown out of this game. They have shown they can make fourth-quarter adjustments on a regular basis, and even if they look like they're going to lose, they'll do their best to turn things around and keep things close. The series could certainly shift to Indiana with a 1-1 score, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Pacers keep the differential to 10 points or fewer -- even if three of their four losses in this postseason run have come by double digits.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Record Over 47.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-110), bet365

Simply put, the Thunder need Gilgeous-Alexander to bounce back and carry this team to a victory to avoid falling into a 2-0 hole with the series shifting to Indiana. The star floor general finished the series opener with 38 points (14-30 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals over 40 minutes during Thursday's 111-110 loss to the Pacers. Even though those 46 points + rebounds + assists wouldn't have been enough to hit the mark in this particular bet, Gilgeous-Alexander should have a good chance of doing so in Game 2 since he should handle a very high usage rate and is expected to lift the Thunder to victory here. It's worth noting that Gilgeous-Alexander has notched at least 46 points + rebounds + assists in each of his last three playoff appearances.