Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for January 18

Best NBA Bets Today

Raptors vs. Pistons: Paul George to score over 21.5 total points -120 @ bet365

The 76ers have been the biggest disappointment of the 2024-25 NBA season by a wide margin, and it's impossible to leave George out of the list of reasons why the team has struggled so much. His fit alongside Joel Embiid (left knee) and Tyrese Maxey has been questionable, and the veteran forward has struggled to perform when healthy. Plus, he's already missed 12 games this season and is on the verge of being unable to win any end-of-season awards -- not that he would've been in contention either way.

Ahead of this matchup against the Pacers, the line is over/under 21.5 points for the veteran forward. While that line might be tricky considering his season-long numbers, where he's averaging a mere 17.2 points per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the floor, it's undeniable that George has been trending in the right direction of late. He's notched at least 25 points in his last three appearances while logging at least 35 minutes in each game. With Embiid sidelined and Maxey dealing with Tyrese Haliburton, George could be in line to have a big game as one of the Sixers' go-to scoring weapons on Saturday. The lone catch is that a decision on his status will be made closer to the 7 p.m. ET tipoff, as he's questionable due to a left groin injury.

Wizards vs. Warriors: Dennis Schroder over 1.5 total three-pointers -115 @ bet365

Stephen Curry will be the go-to player for the Warriors on offense Saturday against one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference -- at least from a defensive standpoint. However, the presence of Curry in the perimeter should open up looks for other players, and that's a scenario where Schroder might thrive. There's no question he's had a rough time adjusting to life in Golden State, but Schroder has been turning things around of late and could be in line for a solid outing versus Washington.

Schroder went 2-for-3 from deep in the win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday and 2-for-6 from deep in the loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday, so there have been signs of progress. Sure, he also went a combined 3-for-18 in the previous three games, but all things considered, the numbers are trending in the right direction. When accounting for the last nine games, Schroder has made two or more threes five times while averaging 4.8 attempts per game. And while the 34.9 percent over that span isn't encouraging, Schroder could take advantage of a favorable matchup in this game to contribute offensively from the perimeter and extend his streak of games with double-digit points to five outings.

Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves: Under 226.5 total points -105 @ bet365

Two of the best teams in the NBA will go toe-to-toe Saturday in what promises to be a marquee matchup. The Cavaliers will aim to bounce back following an ugly loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, while the Timberwolves have gone 2-2 in their last four outings but haven't exactly set the world on fire with their performances. One area that has remained consistent has been the fact that Minnesota's recent games have been low-scoring affairs, though.

The line of 226.5 total points for this game responds to a bounce-back effort from the Cavaliers and a solid effort from the Timberwolves, who have scored at least 115 points in their last four games. However, it's worth noting that six of Minnesota's previous eight games have ended with 226 total points or fewer, and this game could be an excruciating battle on the defensive end of the court. It's undeniable that the Cavaliers have been among the best teams in the NBA all season, but they have to cool off at some point. And while the Cavaliers will aim to bounce back Saturday, don't be surprised if they have problems doing so against a team that has limited opposing teams to 106 points or fewer in five of its last seven.