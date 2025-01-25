Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for January 25

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Pistons vs. Magic: Malik Beasley to record over 17.5 total points + rebounds + assists -115 @ bet365

The Pistons might be slight underdogs ahead of this matchup against the Magic, but that shouldn't limit the kind of impact Beasley might have on offense for the Pistons. The veteran sharpshooter can alternate between the starting lineup and the bench, but regardless of the role, he has a prominent role as a floor-spacer who thrives when playing alongside Cade Cunningham. The numbers back Beasley up, as he's scored in double digits in seven of his last eight games, a stretch in which he's averaging 17.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 40.8 percent from three-point range. Given that Beasley has reached the 17.5 P+R+A mark six times during that eight-game stretch, he could have a good shot at doing so again, especially since the Magic might be without their best backcourt defender in Jalen Suggs (back).

Lakers vs. Warriors: LeBron James to record over 39.5 total points + rebounds + assists -115 @ bet365

The Lakers and Warriors are ready to engage in another Pacific Division battle, and it will be yet another epic duel between two of the best players of the last decade in the NBA: James and Stephen Curry. Even though LeBron is no longer the go-to option on offense for the Lakers, as Anthony Davis has overtaken that role from him, the star forward remains a key contributor on both ends of the court and shows an ability to fill the stat sheet that wasn't expected in his age-40 season. The numbers back James as well. Since Jan. 1, James has averaged 24.2 points on 55.2 percent shooting (including 49.1 percent from three), 8.8 assists, 7.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 34.4 minutes per game. He's recorded at least 40 total P+R+A in each of his last four games, a span where the Lakers have gone 3-1. Expect that streak to continue here.

Bucks vs. Clippers: Giannis Antetokounmpo to record over 46.5 total points + rebounds + assists -115 @ bet365

There's no question Antetokounmpo is one of the best all-around offensive forces in the NBA The star forward, who was recently named in the starting pool of the Eastern Conference ahead of the 2025 All-Star Game, should have an outstanding game Saturday. Kawhi Leonard can be an elite defender when he's at his best, he doesn't have the size or physicality -- as he's still not 100 percent ready from a rhythm perspective -- to deal with the threat of Giannis. Antetokounmpo's numbers in recent weeks have been very good, too. He's surpassed the 46.5 mark of P+R+A in six of his 11 appearances in January as well, and he's averaging a robust 28.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in the first month of the calendar year.