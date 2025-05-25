Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Knicks vs. Pacers Game 3

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets for Knicks vs. Pacers

Over 223.5 total points -110 @ bet365

The Pacers are known for pushing up the tempo in the offensive system led by Tyrese Haliburton, and that strategy has allowed them to secure a 2-0 lead in the series against the Knicks. Indiana isn't likely to slow things down and especially at home, where the support of its fans could play a pivotal role in them jumping to a 3-0 lead. The Knicks have their backs against the wall, though, and they need to find a way to match the Pacers' intensity and scoring rates if they want to have a shot at turning things around. The two games in the current series have registered at least 223 total points, and the three regular-season meetings between these two teams ended with at least 221 points. The two games in Indiana finished with 253 and 243 total points, so there's solid value in this game hitting the over based on recent evidence.

Karl-Anthony Towns to score over 21.5 total points -125 @ bet365

If the Knicks want to have a legit shot at winning on the road, where they've gone 5-1 so far in the playoffs, they need Towns to be at his best. The big man barely played in the fourth quarter in the Game 2 loss, and he's one of several New York players who have had problems adjusting to the Pacers' offensive scheme. However, there's a strong rumor that Mitchell Robinson will potentially move into a starting role Sunday. If that's the case, Towns would have fewer concerns on defense and could focus on the offensive end of the court, where he would have the matchup advantage (on paper) against Pascal Siakam. Towns has scored 35 and 20 points in the first two games of the series, but he's reached the 21-point mark in five of his last seven playoff appearances. The market might be overreacting to his Game 2 struggles, but a 21.5-point mark is solid value for one of the most versatile big men in the NBA.

Aaron Nesmith to record three or more three-pointers +145 @ bet365

Nesmith caught fire in the Pacers' 138-135 overtime win in Game 1 after going 8-for-9 from three-point range, and while it'd be a stretch to ask him to repeat those levels of efficiency on a regular basis, Nesmith has shown he can do damage from beyond the arc. He's shooting an outstanding 54.4 percent from deep on 5.7 attempts per game, and as if that wasn't enough, he's made three or more triples in six of his 12 playoff appearances to date. Furthermore, Nesmith has drained multiple three-pointers nine times in those 12 contests. If the Knicks focus their defensive efforts on slowing Haliburton and Siakam down, Nesmith could be in line to have a similar impact to the one he had in Game 1 of the series.