Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Oct. 23

Best NBA Bets Today

Brandin Podziemski over 8.5 points at Portland

DraftKings Pick 6, 3:10 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is an extremely low line for a Warriors team devoid of reliable scoring options outside of Steph Curry. Someone else has to score on this team, and coach Steve Kerr is encouraging Podz to shoot more threes to help make up for the absence of Klay Thompson. Not to mention, this is a best-case scenario matchup against arguably the worst team in the conference.

Alperen Sengun over 35.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Hornets

DraftKings Pick 6, 3:20 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Charlotte is a weak defensive team in general, but they're certainly weak at center. Backup Nick Richards is getting the nod with Mark Williams (foot) still out. I'm hoping for a fast-paced game against a soft team where Sengun can go slightly over his customary 20 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

3-Leg Parlay (+204): Tyrese Haliburton, Ja Morant and Trae Young all 30+ points + assists

DraftKings, 3:29 PM CT

Alex Barutha: These are all great point guards against soft matchups. Haliburton has the Pistons; Morant has the Jazz; Young has the Nets. None of those opponents are expected to compete for a Play-In spot, let alone a playoff spot. They're also relatively weak defensively in the backcourt.

Bucks -3.5 at 76ers

BetMGM, 3:33 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm pretty surprised this line isn't more in favor of Milwaukee. Without Paul George or Joel Embiid, this version of the 76ers would be the worst team in the NBA. Only being 3.5-point favorites doesn't track when the Cavaliers are 6.5-point favorites on the road against the Raptors, and the Pacers are 5-point favorite on the road against the Pistons. I know the Bucks are down Khris Middleton, but they're still much, much better than this version of Philly.

Suns -4.5 at Clippers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12pm CT

Nick Whalen: The Clippers are opening up a new arena, so there will be plenty of fanfare for this game, but the fact remains that Los Angeles is essentially down to James Harden… and then everyone else. Meanwhile, we know what the Suns are capable of when healthy, and that's exactly what they are to begin the season.

Cavaliers -6.5 at Raptors

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12pm CT

Nick Whalen: This is a higher number than I'd like, but there's a clear talent gap between these two teams, especially the Raptors missing RJ Barrett, Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk — three key rotation pieces. The Cavs should be able to take advantage with one of the most-balanced starting units in the NBA.

Pacers -5.0 at Pistons

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12pm CT

Nick Whalen: We're picking on another bad team here in Detroit, which should be a little better this season but remains one of the bottom-feeders in the East. A new coach and more sensible rotations should help, but Indiana brings back virtually all of its key pieces and returns Bennedict Mathurin from injury. Last season, Indiana swept Detroit with an average margin of victory of 16.0 points.

Andre Drummond over 14.5 rebounds (-106) versus Milwaukee Bucks

FanDuel Sportsbook - 1:30 pm CT

Kirien Sprecher: With Joel Embiid out, Drummond is slated to be a full-time starter this week. Drummond averaged 17.9 rebounds across 10 starts with the Bulls last year, including three outings with at least 23 boards. This feels like a ridiculously high mark for a spot starter, but Drummond is 3rd in NBA history with 16.4 rebounds per 36 minutes and should thrive in an expanded role.