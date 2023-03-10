Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, March 10

This article is part of our 30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts series.

Best Bets

Anthony Davis over 2.5 turnovers (-145) vs. Raptors

DraftKings, 2:02 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The streets are filled with people discussing the hottest turnover props on the market. This is what betting on sports is all about. Here's why I'm targeting this one: Over the past month, the Raptors have the third-highest opponent TOV% in the NBA, and Davis has been coughing the ball up lately without LeBron James around. AD has 20 turnovers in his past four games and accounted for 54% of the Lakers' turnovers on Tuesday.

Malik Beasley under 2.5 made threes (-102) vs. Raptors

FanDuel, 2:25 PM CT

Alex Barutha: In addition to forcing turnovers, the Raptors love to pressure at the three-point line, which makes sense given their size and defensive talent on the wing. That's led to them allowing the third-fewest above-the-break three-point attempts (in halfcourt defense) over the past month. That's where Beasley lives, as he's taken 53% of his shots as non-corner threes since joining LA. But the shots haven't come as easy with LeBron out of the picture, and Beasley is just 5-for-16 over the past three games from deep. I expect the Raptors to chase him off the line all night.

Fred VanVleet over 3.5 threes (+140) at Lakers

PointsBet, 2:33 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm hitting this game a third time. Here, I'm targeting some significant plus money on VanVleet drilling four triples. He's a streaky three-point shooter, but he's taking 9.5 attempts per game across his past 10, and 43% of his overall shots attempts are non-corner threes. That's been a weakness for the Lakers, who are allowing the third-most shots from that location in halfcourt defense over the past month.

Mikal Bridges over 23.5 points (-120) at Minnesota

DraftKings, 2:17 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Bridges is coming off a weird game against Milwaukee on Thursday where he played but was rested during the second half. I'm going to assume he's due for a full workload Friday. Over the past month, Minnesota allows the second-most mid-range shot attempts (in halfcourt defense) in the NBA, and that's where Bridges has taken exactly 50% of his shots as a member of the Nets. With Rudy Gobert protecting the rim in a drop coverage, a stop-and-pop mid-ranger like Bridges can get clean looks all day. Even including his 12-minute outing against the Bucks, Bridges is averaging 25.0 PPG since the All-Star break.

Bogdan Bogdanovic over 11.5 points at Washington (-120)

DraftKings, 2:30 ET

Ken Crites: Double-bogey has been playing well lately, averaging 12.8 points per game over his last seven games, despite coming off the bench. The Hawks are thin in the backcourt after stars Young and Murray, with Bogdanovic seeing 25.2 minutes and 8.8 field goal attempts over those seven games. Washington's defense on the wing is weak with an oft-injured Bradley Beal and offense-oriented Kyle Kuzma. Washington ranks 22nd in points allowed to shooting guards with 23.8 per game. This is also the highest O/U of the night. I'm a pedestrian 22-19 on the season, so no worries if you choose to fade me.

