Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, March 3

Best Bets

Brandon Ingram over 38.5 points + rebounds + assists at Golden State (-108)

FanDuel, 2:29 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Pelicans are "down bad", as the kids say, missing Jonas Valanciunas, Jose Alvarado, Larry Nance, Josh Richardson and Zion Williamson. Admittedly, I'm buying high on Ingram here, as he's coming off a season-high 40 points against the Blazers, adding six rebounds and five assists. But he's been launching up shots lately, averaging 29.8 points on 23.7 attempts in the past six games, plus 5.2 boards and 3.0 dimes. He'll have to do more of everything Friday if the Pelicans want to be competitive.

Matisse Thybulle over 8.5 points at Atlanta (-118)

FanDuel, 4:40pm ET

Ken Crites: This is not the same Thybulle that was buried on the bench in Philly. Thybulle is scoring 9.3 points over 30.3 minutes a game in six contests as a Trail Blazer. The O/U is a juicy 241.5 as Atlanta 117 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the Association. Thybulle and Jerami Grant will probably alternate challenging John Collins, who has recently been slowed down by back problems. The former Sixer is feeling more and more comfortable with his new team – he's averaged 7.7 shots and 11.7 points over his past three games. For now, he's hot from three. I'm 21-16 on the season, but in a bit of funk, so feel free to fade me.

