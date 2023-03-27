Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday, March 27

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Chris Paul under 1.5 turnovers (+155) at Utah

DraftKings, 2:04 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Jazz have forced the fewest turnovers in the NBA over the past month (10.2 DTOV%). Paul is averaging exactly 1.5 giveaways over the same span, so I like getting plus money on him going under that mark against a team uninterested in making defensive gambles. Plus, if the Suns start to pull away, CP3 could take an early seat.

After making a $5 wager, new customers at DraftKings Massachusetts can receive bonus bets worth $200. To begin using your welcome promotion, simply click one of the links on this page.





Drew Eubanks O10.5 points vs. Pelicans

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: You know the Blazers are down bad when we're recommending Drew Eubanks props. A late-season hero a year ago, Eubanks is back in the spotlight as the Blazers look to be entering full tank mode for the final two weeks of the season. Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant will all sit Monday, while Trendon Watford is not expected to play. That leaves Eubanks as one of only two true big men, so he's a lock for big minutes as long as he can stay out of foul trouble. While he's not a high-usage player by any means, I think he'll do just enough to go over. I'm also comfortable taking the Pelicans to cover 11.5 points tonight – even on the road.

With the NBA and NHL playoffs, the Masters, and March Madness all just around the corner, there's never been a better time to sign up for a DraftKings Ohio account. By using the exclusive promo code and placing a minimum qualifying bet of just $5, you could be in with a chance of winning up to $150 in bonus funds.