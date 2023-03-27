NBA Betting
Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday, March 27

Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday, March 27

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
March 27, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Chris Paul under 1.5 turnovers (+155) at Utah

DraftKings, 2:04 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Jazz have forced the fewest turnovers in the NBA over the past month (10.2 DTOV%).  Paul is averaging exactly 1.5 giveaways over the same span, so I like getting plus money on him going under that mark against a team uninterested in making defensive gambles. Plus, if the Suns start to pull away, CP3 could take an early seat.

Drew Eubanks O10.5 points vs. Pelicans

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: You know the Blazers are down bad when we're recommending Drew Eubanks props. A late-season hero a year ago, Eubanks is back in the spotlight as the Blazers look to be entering full tank mode for the final two weeks of the season. Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant will all sit Monday, while Trendon Watford is not expected to play. That leaves Eubanks as one of only two true big men, so he's a lock for big minutes as long as he can stay out of foul trouble. While he's not a high-usage player by any means, I think he'll do just enough to go over. I'm also comfortable taking the Pelicans to cover 11.5 points tonight – even on the road.

Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
