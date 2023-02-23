Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, February 23

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Same Game Parlay: Thunder -1 at Jazz + Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ points and 6+ assists (+343)

FanDuel, 12:57 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I think this spread is severely underestimating how good OKC has been since January and how much Utah's depth chart was decimated by the trade deadline. The Thunder have the NBA's third-best point differential (+8) since the New Year compared to the Jazz's 18th-ranked mark (-0.5). Plus, not only did the Jazz lose Mike Conley, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt at the deadline, new starting point guard Collin Sexton is out with an injury, which may result in new 10-day signings Kris Dunn and Frank Jackson (wow) to see real action.

As far as SGA's props go, he's the leading scorer in the NBA in road wins (34.5 PPG) and has averaged 6.2 dimes in those 11 games as well. Of course, clearing 30 and 6 individually rather than in a points + assists format is more difficult, but the reward is greater. It's just icing on the cake to get us some 3-to-1 plus money.

Tyrese Haliburton under 8.5 assists vs. Celtics (-110)

FanDuel, 3pm ET

Pre-ASG, I got burned taking the over on Haliburton assists when I had to submit my pick early (due to travel), and it was announced an hour later that T.J. McConnell, the Cockroach(!), was moving into Indiana's starting lineup. McConnell on the court allows Haliburton to slide over to shooting guard. Add to that a modest O/U of 232 and the return of DPOY Marcus Smart to the starting lineup, and I think Haliburton's assist total will be relatively low. With two offensive duds in the lineup (the Cockroach and Aaron Nesmith), Haliburton will need to hoist up more shots, not pass. I'm 20-14 for the season, but on a two-night slide, so I understand if you want to fade me.

