Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, February 14

Best Bets

Paul George over 26.5 points + assists (-110) vs. Warriors

DraftKings, 1:55 PM CT

Alex Barutha: George's inconsistency is well-known by those who enjoy prop bets or Daily Fantasy. However, upon doing some digging, I discovered that PG13's stats are significantly correlated to wins and losses, and the Clippers are favored by -7.5 points Tuesday. He averages 25.4 points and 5.8 assists in wins compared to 20.1 points and 4.4 assists in losses. Of course, being favored doesn't mean the Clippers will win, but I'm at least curious enough to give this a trial run.

Markelle Fultz O14.5 points at Toronto Raptors

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11AM CT

Nick Whalen: I'm staying away from the line (Raptors -7.0) in this game and instead zeroing in on Fultz's points prop – a number he's gone over in six of his last seven games. Fultz nearly had a triple-double Monday night against Chicago and is quietly shooting 54% from the field over his last 20 games.

LA Clippers -8.5 vs. Golden State Warriors

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11AM CT

Nick Whalen: Chances are, the Warriors will be without a few regulars – plus Stephen Curry – on the second night of a back-to-back, which explains the high number. Either way, the Warriors are just 5-10 ATS on the year as a road dog, and they're 2-13 SU in those situations. If you don't fully trust the Clippers, consider taking an alternative spread and pairing it with Kawhi Leonard O1.5 STL-BLK. This isn't quite a Houston Rockets lock of the century level STL+BLK bet, but the Warriors are bottom-five in turnover rate over their last 10 games, while Leonard has multiple steals/blocks in 11 of his last 15.

Derrick White under 19.5 points at Milwaukee (-115)

PointsBet, 2pm ET

Ken Crites: I'm on a six-night heater, so now might be the time to fade me (this can't last). That said, I also think it's time for Derrick White to regress to the mean. He's been on a heater himself with Marcus Smart out. White's averaged 20.3 points, 5.0 boards and 5.3 dimes over his last nine games. But that's been with Jayson Tatum by his side. Tonight, the C's face the mighty Bucks without Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Smart. So Milwaukee will focus its defensive efforts on White and Malcolm Brogdon. Milwaukee gives up only 111.4 points per game, which ranks 7th in the NBA. The low O/U of 225 also concerns me. I think Jrue Holiday shuts down White and my Celtics have a rough night. For what it's worth, I'm 20-12 this season.