Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, March 29

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Zach Collins over 1.5 threes (+140) vs. Jazz

DraftKings, 1:09 PM CT

Alex Barutha: With opposing center Walker Kessler being a plodding, drop-coverage big, Collins should have plenty of opportunities to launch open threes. He's taken at least three three-pointers in each of his past 11 appearances, averaging 2.1 makes on 4.8 attempts in 28.5 minutes. With all that in mind, I love getting substantial plus money on him hitting multiple triples.

After making a $5 wager, new customers at DraftKings Massachusetts can receive bonus bets worth $200. To begin using your welcome promotion, simply click one of the links on this page.





Tre Jones under 1.5 turnovers (-125) vs. Jazz

DraftKings, 1:18 PM CT

Alex Barutha: It's borderline impressive how few turnovers Utah forces. Since March 1, the Jazz have the worst DTOV% (9.7) in the NBA. For reference, the second-worst team is Milwaukee at 11.2%, league average is 13.5%, and the team that forces the most is Cleveland at 19.1%. Over his past six appearances, Jones is averaging just 0.8 turnovers, and he's averaging just 1.6 on the season as a whole.

Jaden Ivey over 3.5 turnovers (-115) at OKC

DraftKings, 1:15 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Speaking of turnovers, the Thunder have forced the third-most turnovers since March 1 (16.4 DTOV%). Ivey is taking on more usage lately, and he's throwing the ball all over the gym. During this stretch, he's averaging 4.3 turnovers, including a nine-turnover game against the Raptors.

Sacramento Kings -13.5 at Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:30am

Nick Whalen: Yes, this is a huge number, and yes it makes me uncomfortable. But have you seen who the Blazers are rolling out in their rotation these days? Meanwhile, the Kings are still looking to clinch a playoff berth, so they'll be going hard against what may be the worst team in the NBA right now. I do worry about the potential for a backdoor cover, though on Monday against the Pelicans, the Blazers only mustered 90 points in a 34-point defeat.

Other leans: Phoenix -5.5 vs. Minnesota; Andrew Nembhard O12.5pts; Marvin Bagley O24.5 PTS+REB