Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for April 27

Best NBA Bets Today

Lakers vs. Timberwolves: LeBron James to score over 24.5 total points -105 @ bet365

James delivered a vintage performance in Game 3 after the veteran produced 38 points (13-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 41 minutes during Friday's 116-104 loss. It's hard to imagine James surpassing the 35-point threshold again, and the only reason why he embraced a bigger role on offense was due to the limitations of Luka Doncic (illness). Doncic should be at full go for this matchup Sunday, but LeBron should still carry a sizable role on offense as the Lakers aim to even the series at two games apiece. For what it's worth, James has scored at least 25 points in three of his last five games dating back to the regular season. He's also surpassed the 20-point plateau in his last two games of the series.

Celtics vs. Magic: Under 199 total points scored -110 @ bet365

The Magic are a stingy team on defense, and while they've struggled to contain the Celtics throughout the series, it seems they found a blueprint after winning Game 3 by a 95-93 score. Two of the three games so far have ended with under 190 points, with the lone exception being the 109-100 win for Boston in Game 2. Still, the Celtics are rarely held to under 110 points on a regular basis, and the Magic will rely on their defensive prowess to make this another low-scoring contest. These two teams also met on April 9 in the regular season in this same venue and it also ended up being a low-scoring affair with a 96-76 win for Orlando. Three of the six H2H meetings between these two teams throughout 2024-25 have finished with under 200 total points.

Pacers vs. Bucks: Tyrese Haliburton to record over 29.5 points + assists -115 @ bet365

The Pacers are gunning to secure a 3-1 lead in the series against the Bucks, and if that's going to happen, they'll need Haliburton to be at his absolute best. The star floor general has failed to reach the 29.5 points-plus-assists mark in two of the three games of the series thus far, but that has been due to a lack of efficiency as a shooter more than anything else, with Haliburton delivering 10 or more assists each time. Arguably his best game of the series came in Game 2, when he lifted the Pacers to a 123-115 win by delivering 21 points and 12 assists. Haliburton is averaging 15.0 points and 11.3 assists per game in the current postseason run. Between the regular season and the playoffs, Haliburton has five double-doubles in seven contests versus the Bucks, averaging 16.1 points and 10.7 assists per contest.