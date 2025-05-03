Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Clippers vs. Nuggets

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets for Clippers vs. Nuggets

Nuggets to cover -1.5 spread -110 @ bet365

The Nuggets have the advantage of playing at home in this decisive Game 7, and the atmosphere matters a lot in the playoffs. Denver has won two of the three games of the series at Ball Arena, and they covered the -1.5-point spread in both victories. Given what's at stake here, I'd expect the Nuggets to come away with the victory once again, led by the play of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. To note, each of the previous six games in the series has seen the winning team cover a spread of 1.5 points or higher. The margin will be thin, but expect the Nuggets to close the series at home and cover that spread.

Over 207.5 total points -110 @ bet365

Four of the six games in this series have ended with over 207.5 total points, and one of those that didn't, Game 2 at Ball Arena, finished with 207 in a 105-102 win for the Clippers. While there might be an argument to believe this game should be a bit more cagey given what's at stake, neither the Nuggets nor the Clippers are going to secure the win by virtue of their defense – even if the Clippers have been outstanding on that end of the court for some stretches in 2024-25. Would expect this game to hit the over once again, as was the case in the previous two H2H meetings.

Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double +130 @ bet365

Jokic has three triple-doubles and two double-doubles in six games of the current series, and it's worth noting that he ended one rebound or two assists away from reaching triple-doubles in the two games he finished with double-doubles. In short, the chances of Jokic getting another triple-double here should be pretty high, even when factoring in the fact that achieving that feat alone is a daunting task. The star big man is averaging 25.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game in this first-round matchup against the Clippers.