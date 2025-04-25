Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 25

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Tyrese Haliburton under 10.5 assists (-110, DraftKings)

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks

Alex Barutha: The Pacers are shooting 50 FG% and 41 3P% in this series. While I do think the Bucks' defense has been allowing easy looks, the Pacers are bound to shoot worse at some point in the series. Notably, Haliburton is averaging 12.0 assists so far, but it's on 14.0 potential assists -- which convert roughly at a 50% clip. I'm banking on some regression to the mean.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope over 1.5 threes (+116, FanDuel)

Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic

Alex Barutha: Caldwell-Pope is 2-for-10 from distance so far, but he's getting good looks. All 10 of his shots are considered "open" or "wide open" per NBA.com, and he hit his wide open threes at a 39% clip during the regular season. Back at home with the series essentially on the line, I'll take the plus-money on KCP delivering.

Luka Doncic over 1.5 steals (+116, FanDuel)

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves

Alex Barutha: Doncic has two steals on eight deflections so far in this series. With deflections converting into steals at roughly a 2-to-1 rate, I think we're getting a fair number at +116.