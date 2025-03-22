Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for March 22

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best NBA Bets Today

Wizards vs. Knicks: OG Anunoby to score over 19.5 total points -115 @ bet365

Under normal circumstances, it would be hard to trust Anunoby as a reliable scoring weapon for the Knicks. However, the veteran forward has done a good job establishing himself as a second scoring option behind Karl-Anthony Towns due to the absence of Jalen Brunson (ankle). The body of work supports Anunoby as well, as he's scored at least 20 points in four of his last six games, a span in which he's averaging 19.7 points per game despite shooting 38.1 percent from the floor on 16.2 field goals per contest. Knowing that the Wizards have one of the worst defenses in the league, and that Alex Sarr will have his hands full trying to slow Towns down, Anunoby should take advantage of that to deliver another solid display.

Bucks vs. Kings: Bucks to cover +2.0 spread -105 @ bet365

This battle between the Bucks and Kings in Sacramento will see two shorthanded teams collide, as Milwaukee will be without Damian Lillard (calf) while Domantas Sabonis (ankle) will be missing for Sacramento. The Bucks are also uncertain regarding the availability of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), but the star forward should suit up. The Kings have been playing well in recent weeks, but on a player-vs-player spectrum, the Bucks have the upper hand and should be able to cover the spread here despite playing on the road. They've covered that +2.0 spread in four of their last six games.

Bulls vs. Lakers: Luka Doncic to record over 46.5 points + rebounds + assists -115 @ bet365

It's unclear whether LeBron James (groin) will be available to suit up Saturday, as he enters this matchup with a questionable tag, but even if he returns, all signs point to Doncic shouldering the load on offense once again. Doncic will be rested for this game, too, as he didn't play against the Bucks on Thursday. The star guard is having an outstanding month of March, averaging 30.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game over nine appearances. Plus, he's been hovering well above the 40 P+R+A mark in every one of his March outings while posting at least 44 in each of his last five games. Expect that trend to continue here.